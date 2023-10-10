Held items play a significant role in Pokemon Unite. They offer passive boosts and can be switched out between games, giving players customization options in their builds and playstyles. However, these items each see viability differently from others. This is due heavily to the current meta of the game in terms of its characters.

With the current meta focusing heavily on utility and special attackers, many players may not know how to adapt their item sets to survive in their solo queue games. Luckily, the best items are relatively easy to determine and can be effective on almost all of the cast.

Pokemon Unite's best-held items

D Tier

The Rocky Helmet as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here is a list of every item included in the D Tier for Pokemon Unite's held items:

Rocky Helmet

Drain Crown

Leftovers

These items are not entirely bad. Rather, they are a bit niche in the high burst damage meta we currently find ourselves in. The Rocky Helmet's effect of damaging those who attack the holder works better on tanks that can out-sustain a lot of early damage. This is sadly not very likely in the current meta.

Leftovers is good for early-game jungling but falls off hard, considering "combat" counts as being against players as well as the AI wild Pokemon.

Drain Crown can be a great choice for attackers with stacking effects, as well as those who can make use of the Rapid-Fire Scarf. Sadly, requiring another item for one to be good heavily restricts players, leaving the Drain Crown rather weak.

C Tier

Official artwork for the Assault Vest (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Rescue Hood and Assault Vest are the only two items that make up this tier.

With the Assault Vest, this placing makes decent sense as it only helps the holder defend from Special Attacks, which could be completely useless if the player takes it into a team of full Attackers.

The Rescue Hood is an interesting case as it seems to be very good at first. It provides the holder with both 30 Defense and Special Defense, but these are its only offerings.

The Rescue Hood increases the power of shielding and healing abilities, but only on allies, making it useless for any other character except a few choice supports.

B Tier

The Aeos Cookie as seen in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Items in the B Tier in Pokemon Unite are good but only on certain Pokemon rather than being generally decent on the entire roster. Here are the items in this tier:

Float Stone

Aeos Cookie

Score Shield

Shell Bell

Sp. Atk Specs

Wise Glasses

The Wise Glasses can only be used on select members of the cast since they only impact the Special Attack stat.

The Shell Bell only activates when the player lands an ability. Thus, the item has no real usage on characters that deal their damage through auto attacks instead of abilities.

Both the Score Shield and Aeos Cookie activate when the player scores a goal. Though good to provide some sustain in the heat of the moment when players would typically get collapsed on by the enemy team, their impact is negligible in large skirmishes.

The Float Stone is a great item, but only for characters who mainly stay in the jungle. The item also only boosts the Attack stat, so the list of monsters that make effective use of it is cut even more.

A Tier

The Scope Lens as seen in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The A Tier consists of items in Pokemon Unite that work well on a majority of the roster. Items in this tier are:

Choice Specs

Curse Bangle

Curse Incense

Energy Amplifier

Muscle Band

Rapid-Fire Scarf

Razor Claw

Scope Lens

Weakness Policy

These items are all generally great as long as Attack and Special Attack items are given to their respective damage dealer. The Energy Amplifier and Weakness Policy are two of the most interesting items here as they apply to other attributes rather than just attacking power.

The Energy Amplifier increases the amount of damage the player does after using their Unite Move. This can be a very valuable buff and a potential game-changer in large team fights or over objectives like Rayquaza.

The Weakness Policy is a must-have for tanks in Pokemon Unite like Snorlax and Crustle, as it grants them a stackable damage boost whenever they take damage. This can be great for close skirmishes with enemy laners in the early game.

S Tier

The Exp Share as seen in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

S tier items in Pokemon Unite are main-stay items in the current meta that should always be taken when possible. Items in this tier include:

Attack Weight

Buddy Barrier

Exp Share

Focus Band

Slick Spoon

The Attack Weight grants permanent scaling by giving the holder permanent additions to their Attack stat for every goal they score. This is the perfect item for laners who like to play aggressively.

The Buddy Barrier grants players a shield to themselves or the ally they interact with whenever they use their Unite Move. This makes it a very impactful item that will always be helpful in team fights.

The Exp Share is a must-have for supports who may end up falling behind in experience points. It can also help scale characters like Garchomp, who need early experience at all costs.

The Focus Band gives Defense and Special Defense as well as accelerated health regeneration when they reach 25% remaining health. It's a perfect item for bruisers like Lucario and Buzzwole.

The Slick Spoon is an amazing damage item for Special Attackers, granting them percentage-based penetration on their attacks. More damage is always good, especially in the current burst meta.