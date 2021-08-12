How to get and use a Float Stone in Pokemon Unite

The Float Stone has been a held item in the Pokemon series since the release of Pokemon Black and Pokemon White. In those games, the item had the effect of reducing the weight of the Pokemon holding it by half. This resulted in those Pokemon taking less damage from moves like Grass Knot and Low Kick, which deal more damage to heavier targets.

In Pokemon Unite, the free-to-play MOBA that was released on July 21 for Nintendo Switch, the Float Stone once again makes an appearance as a held item, but with a different effect. When not engaged in combat, the effect of the Float Stone activates to give the player a 10% speed boost.

How to obtain the Float Stone

Aeos Emporium as shown in Pokémon Unite (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Pokemon Unite players looking to use the Float Stone in their battles will be happy to know that it isn't a top-of-the-shelf item you would have to pay a premium price for. All players have to do is access their item shop through the main menu and go into the Aeos Emporium. From there, select the "Held Items" option and navigate down the page to find the Float Stone. It can be purchased for 1,000 Aeos Coins or 625 Aeos Tickets. These currencies can be earned by completing missions assigned as part of the battle pass or by playing Unite Battles.

How to use the Float Stone effectively

When it comes to playable Pokemon that get the most value out of the Float Stone, Pokemon that play the center area with high mobility - like Gengar, Lucario and Zeraora - tend to get the most value out of benefits that affect the player outside of battles as they need to move between lanes often. One thing to keep in mind when using the Float Stone is that the bonus to movement speed does not activate until eight seconds have passed since the last attack that was either dealt or received. Therefore, as helpful as it would be, it cannot be used to escape from a fight.

Held items in Pokemon Unite are an important part of any player's arsenal. Having the right combination on the right Pokemon can dictate the difference between a win and a loss. The Float Stone can make all the difference when it comes to being in the right place at the right time to help your teammates win a fight, secure an objective or even take down a strong wild Pokemon like Drednaw or Zapdos.

Edited by Siddharth Satish