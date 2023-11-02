Pokemon Unite license tier list for November 2023

As the evolving world of Pokemon Unite continues to capture gamers and enthusiasts, the competitive landscape remains dynamic. The 5v5 Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game is where you take control of one of 58 existing Pokemon and an upcoming one to gain points against the opposing team during a 10-minute round. The game's victor is determined by which side scores the most points. However, in the process of that, players frequently contest with one another.

The team's lineup for the game is quite important. Five classes make up the core of the game, and the successful team usually consists of a well-balanced roster. This article will discuss this month's best-performing licenses in Pokemon Unite.

Pokemon Unite Attackers tier list for November 2023

All Rounders in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Attackers are pocket monsters that excel at long-range combat. However, due to their lack of durability, it's crucial to avoid reckless engagements with enemy creatures to maintain your gameplay integrity. Attackers tend to perform better when paired up.

When playing as an Attacker, it's advisable to take the top and bottom lanes to encounter wild creatures and accumulate points efficiently. This strategic approach allows your Pokemon to deal critical damage to the opposing team, granting you a significant advantage. Here is a list of the top Attackers, ranked in decreasing order of viability within the current meta.

S - Tier - Inteleon, Mew, Mewtwo Y

- Inteleon, Mew, Mewtwo Y A - Tier - Venusaur

- Venusaur B - Tier - Decidueye, Delphox, Gardevoir, Ninetales, Pikachu, Sylveon

- Decidueye, Delphox, Gardevoir, Ninetales, Pikachu, Sylveon C - Tier - Chandelure, Cinderace, Cramorant, Dragapult, Espeon, Glaceon

- Chandelure, Cinderace, Cramorant, Dragapult, Espeon, Glaceon D - Tier - Duraludon, Greninja

Pokemon Unite Speedsters tier list for November 2023

Speedsters in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Speedsters are creatures built for one purpose: swiftly navigating the map and scoring goals for their team when the opportunity arises. With their exceptional speed and potent attacks, Speedsters are formidable assets. To capitalize on their quickness and agility, the Jungle Lane is the ideal choice, allowing them to cover more ground and alert teammates to impending threats.

The synergy of power, speed, and agility makes Speedsters valuable additions to your Pokemon Unite lineup. Below, you'll find a list of the best Speedsters, ranked by viability in the current meta.

A - Tier - Dodrio, Leafeon, Zoroark

- Dodrio, Leafeon, Zoroark B - Tier - Absol

- Absol C - Tier - Talonflame, Zeraora

- Talonflame, Zeraora D - Tier - Gengar

Pokemon Unite Defenders tier list for November 2023

Defenders in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Defenders specialize in endurance and defensive capabilities. While their offensive stats may be lacking, their primary role is to protect your team's goal and prevent the enemy from scoring. To ensure the safety of your Attackers and Speedsters, Defenders should occupy the top and bottom lanes.

Defenders play a crucial role in shielding your fragile teammates from harm, allowing Attackers and Speedsters to focus on dismantling the enemy's creatures. Here is a list of the top Defenders, ranked by viability in the current meta.

S - Tier - Slowbro, Umbreon

- Slowbro, Umbreon A - Tier - Blastoise, Lapras, Trevenant,

- Blastoise, Lapras, Trevenant, B - Tier - Crustle,

- Crustle, C - Tier - Goodra, Mamoswine, Snorlax

- Goodra, Mamoswine, Snorlax D - Tier - Greedent

Pokemon Unite Supporters tier list for November 2023

Supporters in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Supporters primarily focus on providing buffs and heals to their team. While most primarily serve as medics, they can also assist in combat when necessary. Deciding which lane to place your Supporters depends on the situation, emphasizing the side with more threats. Staying close to your teammates is vital, and occasionally engage in combat.

Despite their limited offensive capabilities, Supporters bring valuable utility to any team. Here's a list of the best Supporters, ranked in decreasing order of viability within the current meta.

A - Tier - Blissey, Eldegoss, Hoopa

- Blissey, Eldegoss, Hoopa B - Tier - Clefable, Comfey,

- Clefable, Comfey, C - Tier - Mr. Mime

- Mr. Mime D - Tier - Sableye, Wigglytuff

Pokemon Unite All-Rounders tier list for November 2023

All Rounders in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

All-Rounders live up to their name by excelling in various aspects, possessing agility, strong offensive abilities, and defensive prowess. Their versatility makes them effective in any lane, making them valuable assets.

The adaptability of All-Rounders offers flexibility in responding to the evolving needs of your team. Below, you'll find a list of the best All-Rounders, ranked by viability within the current meta.

S - Tier - Mewtwo X, Zacian

- Mewtwo X, Zacian A - Tier - Blaziken, Mimikyu, Urshifu

- Blaziken, Mimikyu, Urshifu B - Tier - Aegislash, Buzzwole, Lucario, Scyther

- Aegislash, Buzzwole, Lucario, Scyther C - Tier - Azumarill, Charizard, Dragonite, Garchomp, Machamp, Scizor, Tsareena, Tyranitar

The November 2023 Unite tier list reflects the dynamic and diverse opinions within the community. The recent update made some major changes that have helped the game be more balanced and enjoyable for all. It also showcases the strengths and weaknesses of each Pokemon as mains, offering valuable insights into their gameplay and impact on team performance.

The tier list discussions emphasize the significance of player proficiency and character capabilities in shaping the competitive landscape of the title. As the game continues to evolve, these tier lists will remain instrumental in guiding players' choices and strategies.