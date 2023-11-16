Latest Pokemon Unite leaks hint at Meowscarada movesets

The Pokemon Unite community recently saw leaked footage from Twitter user @ElChicoEevee, unveiling the moveset details of the highly anticipated Meowscarada in Pokemon Unite. No release date has been announced for this Gen 9 Grass starter, but the rumors of its arrival have grabbed attention.

The Pokemon has gained immense prominence due to Speedster, a role that many players have eagerly awaited. The leaked information provides a comprehensive look at Meowscarada's abilities in Pokemon Unite, shedding light on its potential playstyle and strengths.

Note: This article is based on leaks.

What are the rumored movesets for Meowscarada in Pokemon Unite?

The leaked information dissects various moves attributed to Meowscarada that could potentially come to Pokemon Unite:

1) Leafage - An ability that shoots out green orbs, causing damage to opposing Pokemon while reducing their movement speed in a conical spread.

2) Hone Claws - Enhances the user's speed and damage for the next three basic attacks while simultaneously acting as a dash maneuver.

3) Flower Trick - An intriguing move that attaches a flower bomb to an opposing Pokemon, capable of detonating to deal damage based on the target's lost HP percentage. The explosion's potency increases if damage is inflicted on the marked Pokemon, resetting the cooldown upon a knockout.

Upgrade - The area of the explosion and the user's movement speed is increased after usage.

4) Night Slash - Meowscarada slashes opponents with its claws, applying a mark that boosts critical hit rates on marked Pokemon. Successfully dealing damage triggers HP recovery for the user.

Upgrade - Critical-hit rate and HP recovery are increased.

5) Double Team - An intriguing move involving the creation of an illusory copy, allowing you to swap with the copy upon reuse. When the illusory copy's HP drops to zero, it scatters flower petals, incapacitating opposing Pokemon briefly.

Upgrade - The illusion lasts longer and takes lesser incoming damage

6) Trailblaze - A move that involves Meowscarada leaping to a designated location, damaging and paralyzing targeted opponents. Successful hits further increase the user's attack speed and movement speed, particularly effective in grassy areas. Knockouts or assists with this move reset its cooldown.

Upgrade - Grants the user a shield upon activation

7) Floral Flourish (Unite Move) - This move positions Meowscarada at a designated spot, creating a damaging whirlwind of flowers around itself. The damage from this move is reportedly high. However, the user is prohibited from using other attacks while this move is active.

8) Overgrow (Passive) - When Meowscarada's HP drops to half or less, it gains increased damage and speed while regaining HP upon dealing damage to enemies.

9) Basic Attack - An ability where, after a specific duration, the next basic attack becomes boosted, enabling Meowscarada to leap and deal extra damage.

Meowscarada in Pokemon: Paldean Winds (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This extensive moveset unveils Meowscarada's potential as a versatile and fast-paced player choice in Pokemon Unite. With dashes, resets, and a plethora of unique abilities to trick and surprise opponents, the critter seems poised to make a significant impact.

The leaked information has sparked excitement and anticipation among those who eagerly await Meowscarada's official release. While the authenticity of these leaks remains unconfirmed, the details certainly promise an engaging addition to the Pokemon Unite roster.

As always, fans are advised to take leaks with a grain of salt, but the potential revealed in this Meowscarada moveset leak certainly adds to the fervor surrounding Pokemon Unite's future updates.