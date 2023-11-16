Pokemon Unite leaks suggest Gyarados and Metagross debuts in upcoming releases

The Pokemon Unite universe is about to expand further. Recent leaks from Pokemon themselves have hinted at the arrival of two new formidable contenders, Metagross and Gyarados. Originating from Twitter user @ElChicoEevee, these have stirred up a frenzy of excitement among the Pokemon Unite community. Fans have been buzzing with anticipation, especially for the arrival of these two well-rounded Pokemon.

Metagross, a long-time favorite discussed among enthusiasts, and Gyarados, a highly anticipated addition, are reportedly set to grace the game with their presence.

While the exact release dates are still a bit hazy, indications point to a staggered introduction, with Meowscarada arriving this week, followed by Metagross in the coming week, and Gyarados making its splashy debut in December or January.

What are the leaked movesets for Gyarados in Pokemon Unite?

Expand Tweet

Based on the provided leaks, here's a breakdown of Gyarados's reported moves in Pokemon Unite:

Flail - Deals damage to nearby Pokemon based on the user's remaining HP. Higher damage when the user has lower HP.

- Deals damage to nearby Pokemon based on the user's remaining HP. Higher damage when the user has lower HP. Splash - Allows the user to jump to a designated location. Up to three uses can be kept in reserve. This move does no damage and is purely a movement-based skill.

- Allows the user to jump to a designated location. Up to three uses can be kept in reserve. This move does no damage and is purely a movement-based skill. Dragon Breath - Exhales a gust, dealing damage and potentially leaving opposing Pokemon paralyzed. Increases basic attack damage and speed based on the number of opposing Pokemon hit.

- Exhales a gust, dealing damage and potentially leaving opposing Pokemon paralyzed. Increases basic attack damage and speed based on the number of opposing Pokemon hit. Aqua Tail - Swings its tail continuously. If it hits an opposing Pokemon three times, it can be used again. The second stage deals increased damage based on the percentage of HP lost by the opponent.

- Swings its tail continuously. If it hits an opposing Pokemon three times, it can be used again. The second stage deals increased damage based on the percentage of HP lost by the opponent. Waterfall - Allows the user to charge three times in a row, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon. Grants a shield on the second charge and throws the opposing Pokemon on the third charge.

- Allows the user to charge three times in a row, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon. Grants a shield on the second charge and throws the opposing Pokemon on the third charge. Bounce - Charges power, then bounces to the designated location. Longer charging grants a shield and decreases movement speed for opposing Pokemon hit. The second stage of the move strengthens the shield and increases damage based on charging time.

- Charges power, then bounces to the designated location. Longer charging grants a shield and decreases movement speed for opposing Pokemon hit. The second stage of the move strengthens the shield and increases damage based on charging time. Unite Move - Dives underwater, becoming untargetable. Upon resurfacing, attacks opponents and applies slowing effects. Longer time underwater creates a whirlpool or water spout with additional effects.

Gyarados in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It seems like Gyarados will reportedly enjoy diverse movesets, from area damage to mobility and control effects, making it versatile in different situations throughout the game.

What are the leaked movesets for Metagross in Pokemon Unite?

Expand Tweet

Based on the leaks, here's a breakdown of Metagross' reported moves in Pokemon Unite:

Iron Defense - Grants the user a shield and boosts the next basic attack after using Iron Defense.

- Grants the user a shield and boosts the next basic attack after using Iron Defense. Tackle - Charges toward an opposing Pokemon, dealing damage. Likely a guaranteed hit move.

- Charges toward an opposing Pokemon, dealing damage. Likely a guaranteed hit move. Meteor Mash - Charges power in its fist, dealing damage in an area of effect while granting the user a shield. The more opposing Pokemon hit, the stronger the shield effect becomes. The next basic attack hits hard like a meteor.

- Charges power in its fist, dealing damage in an area of effect while granting the user a shield. The more opposing Pokemon hit, the stronger the shield effect becomes. The next basic attack hits hard like a meteor. Gyro Ball - Spins rapidly, dealing damage to nearby opposing Pokemon. Grants a shield upon hitting enemies on the opposing team. If the shield remains for a set amount of time, the user recovers HP.

- Spins rapidly, dealing damage to nearby opposing Pokemon. Grants a shield upon hitting enemies on the opposing team. If the shield remains for a set amount of time, the user recovers HP. Zen Headbutt - Fires a psychic wave forward and charges toward opposing Pokemon, dealing damage and throwing them. Reduces the damage taken by opposing Pokemon for a short time.

- Fires a psychic wave forward and charges toward opposing Pokemon, dealing damage and throwing them. Reduces the damage taken by opposing Pokemon for a short time. Magnet Rise - Levitates for a set amount of time using electrically generated magnetism, increasing the user's movement speed. Performing a basic attack while levitating falls to the ground forcefully, dealing damage and throwing nearby opposing Pokemon. Reduces the damage taken by opposing Pokemon.

- Levitates for a set amount of time using electrically generated magnetism, increasing the user's movement speed. Performing a basic attack while levitating falls to the ground forcefully, dealing damage and throwing nearby opposing Pokemon. Reduces the damage taken by opposing Pokemon. Unite Move - Quickly analyzes the position of nearby Pokemon, granting the user a shield based on the number of opposing Pokemon analyzed. The move's effects differ based on the number of Pokemon analyzed, either lunging toward the lowest HP enemy or creating a wall around itself.

Metagross in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

From the descriptions, Metagross appears to have a versatile moveset that includes shield-granting abilities, damage-dealing moves, mobility, and crowd-control effects. Its Unite Move seems to adapt based on the number of enemies analyzed, allowing for different strategic uses in battle.

Expand Tweet

The leaks of the upcoming updates to Pokemon Unite suggest significant changes. Legendary Pokemon will see a shift where only one can be on a team at a time to balance gameplay. A battle pass is generating mixed reactions. There's talk about Remote Stadium returning to ranked matches, potentially introducing multiple maps.

While the leaks have stirred both excitement and debate, one thing is certain: the upcoming additions promise to inject new life and strategies into the game. The passion among players is perceivable as they eagerly await the arrival of these reported powerful and beloved Pokemon.

As the leaks continue to flow in, the anticipation for Pokemon Unite's future updates and the upcoming Pokemon Day in February, aptly coined by enthusiasts, continues to build. For now, fans can't help but speculate and strategize for what's to come in the ever-evolving world of Pokemon Unite.