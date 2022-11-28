Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Magikarp and Gyarados

The brand new region of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a massive open-world that's just waiting to be explored. As such, there are both old and new Pokemon to encounter. These include fan-favorites like Lucario, Primeape, Salamence, and the highly divisive Magikarp. The borderline-flimsy, poker-faced red carp has been a part of Game Freak's monster taming series since the start.

This article will provide a guide for players to find Magikarp in Paldea. Additionally, it will also take a look at where to find its famed evolution Gyarados and how to evolve Magikarp into the blue dragon-like beast.

Here's where to find Magikarp and Gyarados in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Since Paldea is a seamless open-world game, various monsters can be found scurrying around in their respective habitats. Since Magikarp and Gyarados are both Water-types, they are normally found in water bodies like the sea surrounding the region.

Here are the stats for Magikarp:

Overview:

Type: Water

Ability: Swift Swim (Increases Speed stat in rain by double the amount), Rattled (Hidden) (Increases Speed stat by one stage when Intimidated or hit by moves that are Bug, Ghost, or or Dark-type)

Stats:

HP: 20

Attack: 10

Defense: 55

Special Attack: 15

Special Defense: 20

Speed: 80

Total: 200

Magikarp can be found in lakes, rivers, and oceans in the following locations:

North Province (Area Three)

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Two)

East Province (Area Three)

West Province (Area One)

West Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five)

Los Platos

Montenevera

West Paldean Sea

South Paldean Sea)

The easiest way to obtain a Magikarp early on is after heading out from the starting village. When you're near the Poco Path Lighthouse, take a right instead of heading across the bridge and follow the path down until you reach the beach.

Players can find these red-scaled Pokemon swimming around in shallow waters. In general, this Pokemon's stats are fairly poor. However, players catch them to eventually get the mighty Gyarados.

Let's take a look at Gyarados' stats and locations:

yx 1/333 @Mochyberry pokemon violet/scarlet is fun but seeing a live gyrados can make you pee in your pants pokemon violet/scarlet is fun but seeing a live gyrados can make you pee in your pants https://t.co/dEB3qLUsgi

Overview:

Type: Water/Flying

Ability: Intimidate (Lowers opponent's Attack stat by one stage when the Pokemon is out on the field), Moxie (Hidden) (Boosts the user's Attack stat by one stage for every opponent defeated)

Stats:

HP: 95

Attack: 125

Defense: 79

Special Attack: 60

Special Defense: 100

Speed: 81

Total: 540

Magikarp evolves into Gyarados at level 20. Those who do not want to go through the trouble of leveling up a Magiakrp may wish to catch a Gyarados directly. They can be found in the mid-deeper sections of the sea surrounding Paldea. Check out these locations for potential spawns, but note that players will need to have unlocked the legendary mount to swim across these waters:

North Paldean Sea

East Paldean Sea

West Paldean Sea

South Paldean Sea

Jumping from a paltry 200 total base stats to 540, the difference between the two is night and day. All in all, Gyarados is a powerful Pokemon that is even capable of learning Dragon-type moves. However, its dual Water/Flying type makes it 4x weak to Electric-type moves.

This is all that players need to know about finding Magikarp and Gyarados in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Poll : 0 votes