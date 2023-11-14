Pokemon Unite v1.12.1.6 patch notes: All winners and losers in latest update

The Pokemon Unite v1.12.1.6 patch notes have been released, ushering in unexpected changes to the title. These alterations aim to make battles in the game world more balanced and enjoyable. Some popular Pocket Monsters have received important tweaks that make them more viable and effective assets in battle.

With that in mind, let's look at the winners and losers in this new update.

Pokemon Unite latest patch update winners

Pokemon Unite Licences with major buffs

Major buffs for Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Kanto Starter Trio - Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise are the clear winners in this new Pokemon Unite update, thanks to the significant buffs they have received. All three evolve at level 7 now, which gives them a massive stat boost and early dominance on the field. Teammates can now boldly confront opponents sooner, armed with the fully evolved Gen 1 starters by their side.

2) Mimikyu - Despite warranted changes, the increase in Shadow Claw's speed raises some questions. While this change results in a net positive for damage, the faster Shadow Claw slightly extends the time to reach the fourth claw strike when used off cooldown. Overall, Mimikyu sees a buff in this update.

Shadow Claw - Decreased waiting time for each normal attack hit from 0.5s to 1s.

- Decreased waiting time for each normal attack hit from 0.5s to 1s. Play Rough - Damage increased by 11%. Now gains a minor defense buff while attacking.

- Damage increased by 11%. Now gains a minor defense buff while attacking. Trick Room - Damage reduction effect increased from 30% to 50%. Cooldown reduced from 11s to 8.5s.

- Damage reduction effect increased from 30% to 50%. Cooldown reduced from 11s to 8.5s. Trick Room+ - Cooldown reduced from 9s to 7.5s.

3) Glaceon - Emphasizing consistency, Glaceon's attack speed has received a boost, making it more mobile overall.

Ice Shard - Attack speed increased from 50% to 75%.

- Attack speed increased from 50% to 75%. Ice Shard+ - Attack speed increased from 65% to 100%.

Pokemon Unite Licences with minor buffs

Minor buffs (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Talonflame - After struggling with performance, Talonflame finally gets its turn with an attack stat boost and increased damage for Aerial Ace and Aerial Ace+ by 15%.

Attack stats changed from 200 - 680 to 200 - 710 (Level 1 - 15).

Aerial Ace and Aerial Ace+ - Damage increased by 15%.

2) Sylveon - This Pokemon sees increased survival with boosted HP recovery for Draining Kiss and Draining Kiss+.

Draining Kiss - HP recovery increased from 80% to 100%.

- HP recovery increased from 80% to 100%. Draining Kiss+ - HP recovery increased from 100% to 120%.

3) Chandelure - This underrated Pokemon finally gains a buff for Flamethrower and Poltergeist, making it a more viable choice for players.

Flamethrower - Damage increased by 10%.

- Damage increased by 10%. Poltergeist - Cooldown reduced from 10s to 7.5s. Movement speed reduction changed.

Pokemon Unite latest patch update losers

Pokemon Unite Licences with major debuffs

Major debuffs (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Zacian - No stranger to nerfs, Zacian faces reductions in damage and incidental bulk when using Sacred Sword. While the change still moves towards balance, the early critical hit rate remains a source of frustration.

Sacred Sword - Damage reduced by 10%. Damage reduction while using the move reduced from 50% to 30%.

2) Eldegoss - Despite statistically favorable matchups, Eldegoss has received a nerf to Pollen Puff's healing.

Pollen Puff - Healing reduced by 15%.

Pokemon Unite Licences with minor debuffs

Minor debuffs (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Mega Mewtwo X - Addressing issues with damage and staying power, Mega Mewtwo X has received welcomed nerfs.

Attack stats changed from 190 - 530 to 170 - 500 (Level 1 - 15).

Psystrike - Damage reduced by 12%.

2) Slowbro - Aiming to balance Slowbro's bulkiness, Amnesia's healing and defense increase have received reductions.

Amnesia - The amount of HP recovered reduced by 22%. Defense buff is now reduced from 300 to 250.

- The amount of HP recovered reduced by 22%. Defense buff is now reduced from 300 to 250. Amnesia+ - Special Defense increase reduced from 150 to 125.

The dynamic world of Pokemon Unite has undergone a transformation with these changes, sparking enthusiasm among trainers who are keen to delve into fresh strategies and challenges.