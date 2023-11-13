5 most broken Pokemon Unite licenses currently (November 2023)

Despite the developers' best intentions, Pokemon Unite is not a very balanced game. With patch updates for balancing slowing down as the game ages, overpowered characters are easier to abuse than ever, leading many to shift their character pools to take advantage of the current metagame.

Many players who may be new to Pokemon Unite may not know what characters are worth playing or watching out for on the enemy team. There are a few monsters that are currently triumphing over the rest, each with their own reasons for being as prevalent as they are. Here are some of the game's most broken characters at the moment.

Pokemon Unite's 5 most overpowered characters in November 2023

1) Mewtwo X

Mewtwo as seen in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mewtwo X was previously seen as the weaker of the two Mewtwos in the game. Since it was a form that revolved around physical attacks, it struggled with sustainability in long-term fights, a weakness of all melee bruiser picks and tanks. However, following the recent nerfs to Mewtwo Y, Mewtwo X is a more reasonable pick, leading many to pick up the character again.

This has led to some serious issues for the community, as the only thing worse than one Mewtwo running around their games is two Mewtwos doing the same. Mewtwo X's Unite License can be purchased from the shop for either 15,000 Aeos Coins or 700 Aeos Gems. While any player can buy this character without spending money, it may take a while to grind for the required coins.

2) Mewtwo Y

Mega Mewtwo Y as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mewtwo Y is a serious threat for the same reasons as Mewtwo X but on the special attacking side of the spectrum instead of physical. Being able to burst down opponents from a range is something that many other special attackers like Gardevoir can do, but Mewtwo is much more threatening because of its higher stat pool.

The biggest factor that contributes to Mewtwo Y's threat level is its access to shields and healing. Thanks to Recover, Mewtwo Y always has a way to keep itself healthy in a fight. In fact, it is much better at this than Mewtwo X, leaving it as the preferred form for many players. Mewtwo Y can be purchased for the same amount as Mewtwo X in the shop.

3) Blissey

Blissey as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The current meta revolving entirely around burst damage (thanks to Mewtwo) has had a lasting impact on creatures of the support role as well. Thanks to the prevalence of both Mewtwos, Blissey has gotten much better, with a gargantuan HP stat and amazing healing, buffing, and shielding potential.

Blissey being the most bulky of all the support characters in Pokemon Unite means it is the best choice for those looking to play that role currently. She is one of the cheaper characters you can buy to help counter Mewtwo. It only costs 8,000 Aeos Coins or 460 Aeos Gems, so you should have no problem adding Blissey's Unite License to your catalog.

4) Zacian

Zacian as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite being in the game for several months and receiving some nerfs, Zacian is still busted in Pokemon Unite. No matter how they choose to nerf it, Zacian's ability to increase the power of its own moves at will with its ability makes it incredibly overpowered in terms of physical attacking stats.

Having speed, strength, and durability, Zacian has cornered the market of Jungling in Pokemon Unite, leaving games often decided by who got to pick it for the center area first. Although it is much less threatening when played in lanes, it is still a force to be reckoned with, thanks to its massive base stat total.

5) Urshifu

Urshifu as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Urshifu is in a similar vein of brokenness in Pokemon Unite as Mewtwo and Zacian. Both are overloaded Legendary Pokemon with monstrous stats that can make competing against them incredibly difficult. The difference between Zacian and both forms of Urshifu is that Urshifu serves much better in lanes than Zacian while not being as consistent in the jungle.

Urshifu also gets the benefit of having adaptable forms. The player gets to choose between the Rapid and Single Strike forms of Urshifu upon evolution, meaning that Urshifu players have the advantage of playing the most adaptable character in Pokemon Unite.