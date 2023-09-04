How to solo defeat Metagross in Pokemon GO 3-star Raids?

Pokemon GO's event lineup in September 2023 starts off with A Paldean Adventure, which will introduce the Scarlet and Violet Starters and a few other critters from Generation IX to Niantic's mobile game. The event kicks off at 10 am local time on September 5, 2023, and goes on till 10 am local time on September 10, 2023. One of the minor highlights of this occasion is the appearance of Metagross in three-star raids.

Being a three-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Metagross can be defeated with just a single challenger. That said, it won't be a walk in the park without ideal counters and a proper strategy. This guide contains the best counters for Metagross alongside tips and tricks on how you can defeat it on your own.

How to defeat Metagross raid solo in Pokemon GO

Metagross in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To determine the best counters for Metagross in Pokemon GO, it's important to take note of its elemental typing. The pseudo-legendary Pocket Monster from the Hoenn region is a Steel- and Psychic-type. This means it is weak to Fire-, Ground-, Dark-, and Ghost-type attacks. At the same time, it resists 10 of the remaining 14 types.

As a three-star raid boss, Metagross has a combat power (CP) of 25,440. With powerful STAB attacks such as Meteor Mash, Flash Cannon, and Psychic, along with coverage moves like Earthquake, it is not a critter you should trifle with without proper counters.

The best counters to Metagross are:

Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flame Thrower or Foul Play

Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Swampert with Mudshot and Earthquake

Ladorus (Incarnate) with Mudshot and Earth Power

Groudon with Mudshot and Earthquake

Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Dark Pulse

Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Shadow Ball

Gengar with Hex and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Pokemon are the best choice for raids in Pokemon GO, thanks to their boosted damage potential. That said, you can also utilize the non-Shadow form of these critters.

Tips to take down Metagross raid boss in Pokemon GO on your own

Metagross is a strong pick in Pokemon GO PvP (Image via Sportskeeda)

Whatever combination of critters you take into this battle, ensure they are at least level 35-40. Unless you have high-level Pokemon in your team, Metagross will beat them to a pulp, and the raid timer will run out.

Along with that, you should Mega Evolve an eligible critter to increase your damage output during the battle. Having a Mega Evolution will also give you additional rewards at the end.

The best Mega Evolutions for this raid are:

Mega Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Mega Gyarados with Bite and Crunch

Mega Swampert with Mudshot and Earthquake

Mega Gengar with Hex and Shadow Ball

You should also have a decent supply of Max Revives to avoid separately reviving and healing your team once it faints.

Once you defeat Metagross in a three-star raid in Pokemon GO, you can catch it at 2078 – 2166 CP at level 20, with no weather boost. If the weather is Snowy or Windy, you will encounter Metagross with 2598 – 2708 CP at level 25.