Pokemon GO Mega Evolution tier list for September 2023

Mega Evolutions may have been phased out of the main series, but they still remain strong in Pokemon GO. Although they cannot be used in competitive PvP like they could in the main series, they are still incredibly valuable for PvE content like raids and gym attacks. As such, many players still appreciate these Megas, despite their absence from modern-day Pokemon titles.

While Mega Evolutions are always better than their base counterparts, there will always be a select few that are a cut above the rest. With this in mind, knowing the best Megas can help newer players decide which Pokemon they should focus on collecting Mega Energy for.

Pokemon GO's Mega Evolutions tier list for September 2023

S-Tier

Mega Sceptile as seen in the animated trailer for Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This tier comprises Mega Alakazam, Mega Blaziken, Mega Sceptile, the Primals, and Mega Rayquaza. These creatures are the best Mega Evolutions in all of Pokemon GO, thanks to their high base stats, great type combinations, and movepools. For instance, both Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre's signature moves are the best Water and Ground-types in the game, respectively.

These Megas have unmatched damage output and should always be used by players with access to them. Since players get to choose what raids they can participate in, they can oftentimes bring the right Mega for the job. Experienced players will find that, in most cases, the S-Tier Megas fit into any situation.

A-Tier

Mega Beedrill as seen in the animated trailer for Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Some picks in Pokemon GO's A-Tier include Mega Beedrill, Mega Swampert, Mega Latios and Latias, and Mega Banette. These creatures are far from bad but merely fall just short compared to those in the S-Tier. For example, Mega Swampert is a great and incredibly bulky pick but falls flat in some situations due to its double weakness to Grass.

These creatures are great and can even be better than S-Tier picks in some cases. However, they require much more strategy to use compared to the previous picks, leading some to avoid using them in situations where they feel like using an S-Tier pick would be better. For example, players that need a Ground-type are much better off using Primal Groudon instead of Mega Swampert.

B-Tier

Mega Venusaur as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Megas in Pokemon GO's B-Tier are usually reserved for "starting point" Megas. This means that the first Megas players obtain in their campaign are typically B-Tier. This includes Mega Vensaur, Mega Charizard X, Mega Blastoise, Mega Manectric, and Mega Pidgeot. While these creatures are not bad in most cases, they are not intended to be used at the highest level.

Some of these picks are great, and having one of these Megas is much better than having no Megas at all. However, these choices in Pokemon GO are very plain and basic compared to those on higher tiers, which typically results in players growing bored of using them very quickly.

C-Tier

Mega Audino as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The C-Tier Megas are usually those that are on creatures that were not very good originally. While these Megas were much better in the main series, Pokemon GO is infamous for doing a lot of the picks from the main series some serious injustice. Creatures in this tier include Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Audino, Mega Lopunny, Mega Mawile, and Mega Sableye.

These creatures fall terribly flat compared to other choices players have, and they were most likely included just for the sake of having all Megas in the mobile game. While many never see practical use, a player could hypothetically take a more defensive pick like Mega Sableye, Aggron, or Steelix to use as an anchor for their raiding party.

While there will always be picks that are better than others, strategy is just as important as power. If players find a way for a C-Tier pick to be useful in a high-difficulty raid, they are encouraged to share that information with their group.