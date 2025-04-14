Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle guide: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

A guide to a Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle will be useful for trainers wishing to challenge the creature in 6-star Max Battles. The Pocket Monster will be available for three hours (2 - 5 pm local time) on Saturday, April 19, 2025. This will be the first time it is available in the mobile game.

Ad

This article covers all the weaknesses and counters you need to know about as you head into Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battles. This guide also provides information about the creature's catch CP and shiny status.

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax weaknesses

G-Max Snorlax, being a Normal-type creature, is weak only to Fighting-type damage. It also only resists Ghost-type moves. The remaining elemental types deal neutral damage.

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

The most effective Max Attack for this battle is Max Knuckle.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battles

Gigantamax Snorlax in the anime (Image via TPC)

Attackers

Ad

The best attackers to G-Max Snorlax as a Power Spot boss in Pokemon GO are Dynamax Machamp with Counter or Karate Chop (Max Knuckle) and Dynamax Passimian with Counter (Max Knuckle).

Also read: Why you shouldn't use Charged Attacks during Pokemon GO Gigantamax battles

Defenders

Unlike attackers, there are quite a few decent options for defending:

Blissey with Pound

Gengar with Sucker Punch (Only for Snorlax with Normal and Fighting-type moves. Relobby if any other moves)

Metagross (Relobby if Snorlax has Superpower or Earthquake)

Venusaur with Vine Whip

Ad

Can you solo defeat Gigantamax Snorlax in Pokemon GO?

No, it is impossible to solo defeat G-Max Snorlax in Pokemon GO because of its sheer bulk and the difficulty level of these battles.

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Might and Mastery (Season 22): Schedule, rewards, and more

Shiny odds from Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battles

Gigantamax Snorlax shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

Usual shiny odds appear to Max Battle Days. Therefore, expect to have full 1-in-512 odds when capturing the creature. This will make it quite hard to come by.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Max Moves: Everything you need to know

Dynamax Gigantamax Snorlax 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)

Hundo Snorlax from Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battles will have 1,843 CP without weather boost. If the weather is Partly Cloudy, Snorlax's hundo CP will be 2,304.

The following is the CP range you can catch G-Max Snorlax in, depending on the weather:

No weather boost: 1,760 - 1,843 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,760 - 1,843 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 2,201 - 2,304 CP CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Ad

Gigantamax Snorlax stats and moves

Attack: 190

190 Defense: 169

169 Stamina: 330

330 Fast Attacks : Lick and Zen Headbutt

: Lick and Zen Headbutt G-Max Move: G-Max Replenish (Normal-type)

G-Max Replenish (Normal-type) Charged Attacks: Hyper Beam, Earthquake, Body Slam, Heavy Slam, Outrage, Skull Bash, and Superpower

Hyper Beam, Earthquake, Body Slam, Heavy Slam, Outrage, Skull Bash, and Superpower Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 70 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 120 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 50 Candy XL

FAQ

1) What is the best Pokemon to beat Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battles?

Dynamax Machamp with Karate Chop or Counter as its Fast Move is the best counter to Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battles.

Ad

2) Is Gigantamax Snorlax a good?

G-Max Snorlax is the second-best tank in the game. It is great for soaking damage. When it comes to attacking, though, it doesn't make the top cut.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨