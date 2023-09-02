Should you purify Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO?

September 2023 in Pokemon GO marks the beginning of the Adventures Abound season. While the new era in Niantic's mobile game has multiple promising aspects, one of the most fascinating additions has to be the debut of Shadow Zapdos in five-star Shadow Raids. These will be available every Saturday and Sunday till the season concludes at the end of November 2023.

Once you defeat Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO raids, you will get the opportunity to capture the Electric-type Legendary Bird. If luck permits, you might even encounter the shiny form for the first time in Pokemon GO's history.

Once you have a Shadow Zapdos in your inventory, the question of purifying it is bound to come up. Unlike Shadow Articuno, which should not be purified under any circumstance, the case for Shadow Zapdos depends on how you plan to use it. This guide will provide an in-depth understanding of the pros and cons to help you decide.

What are the pros and cons of purifying Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO?

Expand Tweet

Stat changes

Like other Shadow Pokemon, the biggest advantage of retaining Shadow Zapdos is the 1.2x Attack boost the critter gets. Its base 253 offensive stat becomes 303. On the downside, it loses defensive prowess as its 185 Defense plummets to 148.

Based on the situation, these changes can be favorable or harmful. Shadow Zapdos shines in raid battles, where the point is to inflict as much damage as possible in quick succession. It also works wonders as a late-game sweeper in Pokemon GO Battle League's Ultra League format.

However, in the Master League, you are better off using the purified form of Zapdos as it can hold its ground better in one- and two-shield matchups.

Charged Attack options

Shadow Pokemon in this game are stuck with the useless Charged Attack Frustration. You cannot remove it using a TM unless there is a Special Team GO Rocket takeover event, which usually comes once per season.

That said, you can teach Shadow Zapdos a second Charged Attack for 120,000 Stardust and 120 Zapdos Candy. Thunderbolt is the most optimal choice for this slot.

IV distribution

Purifying a critter increases its IV numbers by one stage each. If you have a Shadow Zapdos that is extremely close to being perfect IV, you may choose to purify it.

Power-up cost

The cost of powering up Shadow forms of Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO is significantly higher than their regular forms, while purified critters have a discounted rate. If you are running tight on resources and wish to power up Shadow Zapdos immediately, you should purify it.

Conclusion

The reasons to purify Shadow Zapdos are mostly temporary, as you will eventually be able to replace Frustration and have enough resources to power up the critter.

Therefore, unless you wish to max out Zapdos to level 50 and use it for Master League Battles, Shadow Zapdos can serve you much better.