What are the best PvP IVs for Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's Adventures Abound season has brought several fascinating elements to the game. One particularly interesting addition has to be Shadow Zapdos' appearance in Shadow Raids. These events will be available to all trainers on Saturdays and Sundays starting from September 2, 2023. Players can only take part in these raids by visiting the Gyms since participation using Remote Raid Passes is not allowed in Pokemon GO.

If you're interested in trainer battles, it is important to note the IVs of the Pocket Monsters you catch. While taking part in Shadow Zapdos' raids, you might find yourself wondering what the perfect IVs for this creature in each format of the GO Battle League are. Fortunately, this article has you covered on all the crucial information regarding that.

Best IVs for Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO's Great League, Ultra League, and Master League

Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO Battle League (Image via Sportskeeda)

The most optimal IVs for Shadow Zapdos in the different GO Battle League formats are:

Great League - 5/15/14

5/15/14 Ultra League - 1/12/13

1/12/13 Master League - 15/15/15

Shadow Zapdos has the following base stats in Nianitc's mobile game:

Attack: 303

303 Defense: 148

148 Stamina: 207

Shadow Zapdos Pokemon GO Battle League: Best Great League IVs explained

The only way you can have a Shadow Zapdos that's eligible for the Great League of GO Battle League is if you caught it by defeating Giovanni. That said, the perfect IVs for the critter in this format are 5/15/14. With these stats, it reaches 1,500 CP.

Shadow Zapdos can win against some of the most threatening critters in the Great League. Noctowl, Venusaur, Pelipper, Azumarill, and Sableye don't stand a chance in front of this legendary bird.

Shadow Zapdos Pokemon GO Battle League: Best Ultra League IVs explained

This game's Ultra League is the sweet spot for Shadow Zapdos, where it strikes hard as a late-game closer. At its ideal 1/12/13 IV distribution, the Pocket Monster reaches 2,500 CP.

Late into a game, when both teams have exhausted all their shields, Shadow Zapdos wins against 25 out of 49 of the Ultra League meta-picks. This result gives it a rank of 49 on the PvPoke tier list.

Shadow Zapdos Pokemon GO Battle League: Best Master League IVs explained

Zapdos in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best IVs for Master League are nearly always 15/15/15, which is also called perfect IVs since this is the best set of numbers a critter can have. This format does not have any CP caps. Therefore, the issue of having inflated combat power owing to high Attack IVs doesn't arise in the Master League.

In fact, to reach its full potential, Shadow Zapdos needs to be at Level 50. With perfect IVs, it will reach 3,987 CP. When this entity has an optimal moveset, it wins 19 out of 35 meta matchups in the zero-shield bout and comes out on top 18 times in one-shield situations.

Shadow Zapdos is powerful enough to take down most Flying-types, Swampert, and even top meta-picks like Xerneas.