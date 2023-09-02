Pokemon GO Shadow Zapdos raid guide: Weaknesses, best counters, and more

With the arrival of the Adventures Abound season in Pokemon GO, players have the chance to encounter Shadow Zapdos in Shadow Raids. Similar to the Shadow Articuno raids during the season of Hidden Gems, the Electric-type Legendary Bird will be appearing in raids only on Saturdays and Sundays.

As a Tier 5 Raid Boss, Shadow Zapdos will have a combat power (CP) of 46,418. Combined with a high Attack stat of 253, you can expect the critter to hit very hard. To take it down, you should be aware of its weaknesses and have a team of high-level counters.

It is also recommended that you have at least 4 players with optimized counters or 7-8 players with moderate counters to successfully defeat Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO. The use of Purified Gems is also a must to curtail the power of this Legendary beast. Players who defeat the raid will also have a chance to capture shiny Shadow Zapdos after the battle.

Shadow Zapdos weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Zapdos is an Electric- and Flying-type Pocket Monster. This means it is weak only to Ice- and Rock-type attacks. Thanks to its elemental typing, it resists Bug-, Fighting-, Flying-, Grass-, Ground-, and Steel-type moves.

Zapdos has frail defenses as it is, and being a Shadow form further weakens it. Taking bulky counters that can stand damage thrown at them will help you defeat Shadow Zapdos with relative ease.

Best counters to Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO

Zapdos in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best counter to Shadow Zapdos are Shadow Rhyperior and Shadow Mamoswine. Having the part-Ground typing makes the critters double resist most of Shadow Zapdos' STAB-boosted attacks. These critters can also hit back very hard with their own STAB attacks.

The recommended movesets for Shadow Rhyperior and Shadow Mamoswine are:

Shadow Rhyperior: Smackdown and Rock Wrecker

Smackdown and Rock Wrecker Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow and Avalanche

Other counters to Shadow Zapdos, along with their ideal moves for the raid, are:

Shadow or regular Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge

Smack Down and Stone Edge Shadow or regular Weavile: Ice Shard and Avalanche

Ice Shard and Avalanche Shadow or regular Mewtwo: Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Psycho Cut and Ice Beam Shadow or regular Aggron: Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Smack Down and Meteor Beam Shadow or regular Articuno: Frost Breath and Blizzard

Your team should also consist of a Mega-Evolved Pokemon. If possible, communicate with your team so that you can cycle your Mega Evolution to maximize the effect of the ally boosts it provides.

Best Mega Evolutions and their movesets for Shadow Zapdos raids in Pokemon GO are:

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge

Smack Down and Stone Edge Mega Glalie: Frost Breath and Avalanche

Frost Breath and Avalanche Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Rock Throw and Rock Slide Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow and Blizzard

Shadow Zapdos raid dates in Pokemon GO for September 2023

Expand Tweet

Shadow Zapdos raids will be available on the following days:

September 2, 2023

September 3, 2023

September 9, 2023

September 10, 2023

September 16, 2023

September 17, 2023

September 23, 2023

September 24, 2023

September 30, 2023

Following the norm, the raids will usually start in the morning at around 8 am local time and go on till the evening at around 8 pm local time.

Please note that you can only use your daily Raid Pass and Premium Battle Passes for Shadow raids. Remote access to Shadow Zapdos will not be available.