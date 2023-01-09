Pokemon GO Zekrom raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Much like every other online game, what keeps Pokemon GO fresh for its playerbase is the ever-revolving rotation of content to pursue and challenge. One of the many things that players eagerly await is the new cycle of Raid Bosses to challenge for an opportunity to expand their collections.

This current rotation gives players a chance to get their hands on the Legendary Pokemon from the Unova region and member of the Tao Trio, Zekrom. Since it appears on the box art for Pokemon White, many players have fond memories of either catching one or battling against it on the Nintendo DS.

Given this creature's status as a Legendary Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, players may need a few pointers since this fight can be a bit of a challenge for newcomers. Thankfully, the right amount of game knowledge and use of the proper counters can help players steamroll any Raid Boss in the mobile title.

Zekrom Raid Boss in Pokemon GO: Everything to know about the Electric and Dragon-type

Zekrom as it appears in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to know about any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO before committing to challenging it is its elemental typing. Zekrom has the unique Electric and Dragon typing, which can be problematic for beginners since it is not commonly seen in the game. Thankfully, every creature has its share of type weaknesses.

Zekrom is weak to Ground, Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type attacks. With this in mind, we can begin to construct a blueprint for an optimal raid team. Since Zekrom's stat spread caters more towards offense than defense, it is left open to attacks from both tanky and glass cannon Ground and Ice-types.

As many might expect, some of the most powerful counters to Zekrom include other potent Legendary Dragon-types like Rayquaza and Kyurem. However, a lot of players may not have access to such rare and strong Legendary Pokemon. Luckily, there are some common picks that the average Pokemon GO player can bring.

A great low-cost option that players should consider bringing for this raid is Sylveon. Costing only 25 Eevee candies, Sylveon is one of the best Fairy-types in Pokemon GO, thanks to its high defense and damage output capabilities. Those who have an Eevee can make use of the nickname trick to obtain a Sylveon. If they name their Eevee "Kira" before evolving it, they are guaranteed to have it turn into a Sylveon.

Excadrill is another great counter that players should consider. Thanks to its Steel and Ground typing, players will have no problem tanking Zekrom's Electric-type attacks while dealing massive amounts of super-effective Ground-type damage. Other Ground-types, like Flygon or Steelix, will also work.

When it comes to team size, players may want to group up in a party of five or more. Those with powerful Pokemon should have no problem surviving the Raid Battle, but the sheer bulk of Zekrom as a Raid Boss can make it very difficult to solo. For this reason, five players are recommended, but experienced teams may be able to take it on with four or three members.

