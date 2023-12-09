How to solo defeat Zekrom in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Zekrom, one of the box legendaries from Generation V, was released in Pokemon GO in June 2020. It has since made several appearances in Pokemon GO, the latest of which is between 10 am local time on December 9, 2023, and 10 am local time on December 16, 2023. During this week, trainers may fight Zekrom in 5-star raids for a chance to capture it.

Raids are primarily a group activity in Pokemon GO. However, some trainers wish to take on this challenge alone, while others are forced to do so. Either way, you must know that taking down Zekrom on your own is nearly impossible. This article will outline why that is and what your best chances of defeating this critter are.

Can you solo defeat Zekrom in Pokemon GO?

Zekrom in the Pokemon anime (Image via TPC)

Zekrom is an Electric and Dragon-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. This means it is weak to Dragon, Fairy, Ground, and Ice-type attacks. It has base 275 Attack and 211 Defense, and as a 5-star raid boss, it will have 15,000 HP to its name. In these raids, it will have a Combat Power (CP) of 53,394, and you will have 300 seconds to take it down.

Unfortunately, since none of Zekrom's weaknesses is a double weakness, it is not possible to defeat it alone, even if you have the most optimized team of counters. This is primarily because of the time constraint.

How to defeat Zekrom in Pokemon GO with two trainers

Best counters to Zekrom (Image via TPC)

Even though you can't defeat Zekrom on your own, it is possible to take down the raid boss with only two raiders if you have level 50 counters that can deal STAB super-effective damage. Here is the list of the best counters to Zekrom:

Dragon-type counters

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Ground-type counters

Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow Ursaluna with Tackle and High Horsepower

Zygarde Complete Forme with Dragon Tail and Earthquake

Fairy-type counters

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Ice-type counters

Kyuren with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Regice with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud Slap and Avalanche

When trying to take down Zekrom raids with a duo, make sure to choose someone with a higher friendship level, as it will give you a damage bonus. Being part of the same Party will also give you a damage bonus. Additionally, make sure to time each other's Mega use to get the maximum damage boost out of that phenomenon.

Lastly, don't forget to carry a stock of Max Revives, as time will still be quite tight, and you wouldn't want to waste it by separately reviving and healing your raid team.

