Pokemon GO Party Play complete guide

Pokemon GO fans have wanted a co-op feature for the longest time, and Niantic has finally answered their call. The brand new Party Play feature in Pokemon GO lets you play the game together with your friends outside of just raids and trading. It allows you to form groups of four trainers (of at least level 15) to take part in activities as a group.

Party Play is a breath of fresh air for players looking for a more united community-based experience. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to get started.

How to host a Party in Pokemon GO

How to create a Party (Image via Niantic)

To join a Party in Niantic's AR-based title, follow these steps:

Update the game to the latest version.

Open the game and navigate to your Trainer profile.

Click on the Party tab.

Tap on Create. A numeric as well as a QR code will be generated for your Party.

Share either of the two with three nearby trainers, and you are good to go.

How to join a Party in Pokemon GO

How to join a Party (Image via Niantic)

If you don't wish to create a new Party and instead join one, follow these steps:

Download and install the latest version of the game.

Go to your profile and click on the Party tab.

Select Join Party.

This should pull up the QR code scanner automatically. You may either use this or enter the code of the Party you wish to join manually.

The host must let you in and start the Party. Once it starts, you will be returned to the map, and you will see your companions around you.

What are Party Challenges, and how to complete them in Pokemon GO

Party Challenges (Image via Niantic)

Party Challenges are similar to Field Research tasks. Instead of completing them independently, you will complete these challenges as a group so you can divide and conquer them to maximize your rewards.

Party Challenges may require you to spin PokeStops, battle in raids, catch Pokemon, and so on. You will have the option of choosing which challenge you wish to take on as a group. These challenges will pop up as soon as a party has been formed.

What is Party Power in Pokemon GO

Party Power (Image via Niantic)

Party Power is the additional damage your Pocket Monsters will be dishing out to raid bosses in Pokemon GO when you participate as a Party. Every Fast Attack used by you and other Party members contributes to the Party Power charge.

Once it is reached, your next Charged Attack will deal 2x damage. Note that this special feature charges faster if you have more members in your party.

Party Activity Summary in Pokemon GO

Party Activity Summary (Image via Niantic)

You can track the progress made by the entire Party and individual members in the Activity Summary. This includes the following categories:

Pokemon

Throws

Adventure

Battle

General

You can find these details in the Party tab of your Trainer's profile and bookmark your favorite activities to quickly check them out.

There is also a Welcome Party Special Research available in the game right now.