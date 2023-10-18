With the Party Play feature finally rolling out to Pokemon GO trainers worldwide, an event-exclusive Special Research questline has come live to commemorate the occasion. Completing these tasks will allow trainers to get their hands on a T-shirt with Pokemon on it, several pocket monster encounters, in-game resources, and more.

After weeks of rumors and discussions regarding the feature, the Party Play feature is finally here in Pokemon GO. Trainers can finally band up with nearby players, complete Party Challenges, participate in raids, and more. This is a positive step for the game and will surely excite trainers, provided it functions properly.

How to complete Pokemon GO Welcome Party Special Research: All tasks and rewards

With Let's Party coming online on October 17, players can pick up this by logging into the game for free. The available tasks and rewards are as follows:

Welcome Party Special Research: Step 1 of 4

Complete 10 Party Challenges - Chansey encounter

Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon while in a Party - 2000 XP

Rewards: Eevee encounter, 2000x Stardust, Eevee-themed T-shirt

Welcome Party Special Research: Step 2 of 4

Complete 30 Party Challenges - Lapras encounter

Catch 15 Water-type Pokemon while in a Party - 3000 XP

Rewards: Vaporeon encounter, 3000x Stardust, Vaporeon-themed T-shirt

Welcome Party Special Research: Step 3 of 4

Complete 30 Party Challenges - Alolan Raichu encounter

Catch 15 Electric-type Pokemon while in a Party - 2000 XP

Rewards: Eevee encounter, 2000x Stardust, Jolteon-themed T-shirt

Welcome Party Special Research: Step 4 of 4

Complete 30 Party Challenges - Alolan Marowak encounter

Catch 15 Fire-type Pokemon while in a Party - 3000 XP

Rewards: Flareon encounter, 3000x Stardust, Flareon-themed T-shirt

While the Welcome Party Special Research questline became available for Pokemon GO trainers on October 17, there is no official confirmation regarding when the tasks will expire.

Although players will likely have a long time to complete them, it's best to do so as quickly as possible while joining with other players in a party. After all, with the festive season starting, there will be a plethora of questlines for them to participate in and complete.

Halloween 2023 Part 1 is slated to begin tomorrow (October 19) and will run for a week. The event will continue the trend of Adventures Abound season, with more Gen IX pocket monsters appearing for the first time in-game. Greavard and Houndstone will make their debut.

Interested readers can check out our October 2023 Pokemon GO content roadmap to learn more about what lies ahead this month.