Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1: Greavard debut, event bonuses, and more

The month of October heralds the festive season in Pokemon GO every year, and 2023 is no different. Niantic has finally revealed the details of Halloween 2023 Part 1, and there's a lot waiting for players when the event finally begins. From Grevard's long-awaited debut to a remixed Lavender Town music, Niantic's popular AR title will soon be decked in festive colors.

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1 will run from Thursday, October 19, at 10 am local time to Thursday, October 26, at 10 am local time. This provides ample time for trainers to check out everything that is on offer and get their hands on them.

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1 Greavard debut

Expand Tweet

With Halloween 2023 Part 1, Gen IX Ghost Dog Pokemon, Greavard, will make its debut in-game, and its evolved form, Houndstone, will also be available. The developers are not introducing the shiny variants as of now.

Trainers will be able to evolve Greavard to Houndstone with the help of 50 Greavard Candy.

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1 wild encounters

The wild encounters with an increased spawn rate for Halloween 2023 Part 1 are as follows:

Ekans [shiny encounter is available]

Zubat [shiny encounter is available]

Alolan Meowth [shiny encounter is available]

Gastly [shiny encounter is available]

Haunter

Spinarak [shiny encounter is available]

Misdreavus [shiny encounter is available]

Poochyena [shiny encounter is available]

Shuppet [shiny encounter is available]

Drifloon [shiny encounter is available]

Litwick [shiny encounter is available]

Phantump [shiny encounter is available]

Sandygast (lucky encounter)

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1 Timed Research

Glimpses of what we can see in GO Halloween 2023. (Image via Pokemon GO/YouTube)

Halloween 2023 Part 1 will feature a paid Timed Research opportunity at the cost of $5 (or equivalent in regional currency). The event-exclusive questline will provide players with Ghost-type and Dark-type pocket monster encounters alongside a special event-themed avatar pose.

The event-exclusive Timed Research needs to be completed before October 31 at 8 pm local time to get all the rewards.

A Greavard Timed Research will be available from October 19 at 10 am local time to October 31 at 8 pm local time. Apart from in-game resources and Ghost-type encounters, players will get a chance to encounter Greavard upon completing the tasks.

A Spiritomb and its 108 spirits Timed Research will be available from October 19 at 10 am local time to October 31 at 8 pm local time. Players will get to encounter Spiritomb and Ghost-type pocket monsters from completing the research tasks.

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1 event bonuses

The Halloween 2023 Part 1 event bonuses are as follows:

Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.

Additional Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws.

Trainers level 31 and above will receive additional Candy XL for hatching Eggs.

2× Candy for hatching Pokémon.

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1 Field Research encounters

Event-themed Field Research tasks will grant players encounters with Misdreavus [shiny encounter is available] and Phantump [shiny encounter is available] during Halloween 2023 Part 1.

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1 raids

The raid bosses for Halloween 2023 Part 1 are as follows:

One-Star Raids

Misdreavus [shiny encounter is available]

Shuppet [shiny encounter is available]

Drifloon [shiny encounter is available]

Three-Star Raids

Gengar [shiny encounter is available]

Sandygast

Greavard

Five-Star Raids

Guzzlor [shiny encounter is available] (till October 20 at 10 am local time)

Darkari [shiny encounter is available]

Mega Raids

Mega Gengar (till October 20 at 10 am local time)

Mega Banette

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1 eggs

The 7km egg hatches for Halloween 2023 are as follows:

Munchlax [shiny encounter is available]

Riolu [shiny encounter is available]

Galarian Yamask [shiny encounter is available]

Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1 avatar items and stickers

New avatar items (Image via Niantic)

Halloween 2023 Part 1 brings a variety of event-themed avatar items and stickers for trainers to get their hands on. They will be available in the in-game shop for purchase:

Yamask Mask

Cofagrigus Costume

Cofagrigus Head

Phantump Head

Greavard Wig

Players can also get event-themed stickers by interacting with PokeStops, Gifts, and the in-game shop.