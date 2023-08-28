10 Gen IX critter fans will love to see in Pokemon GO first

Pokemon GO players can expect significant changes coming to the game this September as the Pokemon Company recently streamed a new Pokemon Presents showcase. Among the new content coming to the Scarlet and Violet is The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, which has excited the entire Pokemon community. This September, Scarlet, Violet, and GO fans can anticipate new events, features, monsters, and many more coming to the titles. While Scarlet and Violet will receive a new DLC, GO trainers will encounter new Gen IX critters.

Niantic has already debuted two Gen IX monsters, Gimmighoul and Gholdengo, but enthusiasts have been waiting to see other monsters from the Paldea region. Since we don't have any concrete information regarding which creatures the developers will introduce or when they will arrive, the list is only speculating on the possibilities.

This article lists ninth-generation monsters based on their popularity, design, utility, coloring, personality, lore, and mechanics. Here is the list of ten Generation IX fighters that fans will be excited to see in Pokemon GO.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Dudunsparce and nine other Gen IX Pokemon that should arrive in Pokemon GO soon

1) Greavard

Greavard (Image via The Pokemon Company/Serebii)

Greavard has a unique personality, which is why Scarlet and Violet fans adore it so much. According to the lore, the Dog Pokemon lost its life in the wild without ever interacting with a human and was reborn. This explains why the critter is an attention seeker that will follow trainers who notice it.

Having this Ghost Dog Pokemon in Pokemon GO will improve your gaming experience at night as it has a burning candle on its head. Although its stats spread is weak when compared to other Paldea and Paradox Pokemon, its unique design and character make it a worthwhile addition to the game.

Greavard's evolution process is similar to Umbreon's as it also evolves at night. Since this day-and-night mechanic already exists in Scarlet, Violet, and Pokemon GO, including Greavard in the mobile title will be effortless.

2) Frigibax

Frigibax (Image via The Pokemon Company/Serebii)

Every generation has its own Pseudo Legendary Pokemon that can go toe-to-toe with other Legendaries. As we know, the developers at Niantic feature powerhouses in their own battle systems and formats. For example, catching the first-stage monster is the easiest way to get Pseudo Legendaries in Pokemon GO.

Frigibax is one adorable Dragon and Ice-type Pocket Monster with a distinct body alignment, and as it evolves, its design transforms into a more realistic look. This critter has a unique body function, with its dorsal fin absorbing the heat energy and converting it into ice energy. This variant mainly sports a gray and blue color scheme, but the yellow quill and sclerae give it a more attractive appearance.

Pokemon GO trainers can expect to see Frigibax in wild encounters because other first-stage Pseudo Legendaries share the same spawning method. They may also appear in the Research Tasks and Raid Battles.

3) Maushold

Maushold (Image via The Pokemon Company/Serebii)

Trainers will be incredibly pleased if they see the fan favorite, Maushold, from Gen IX in an upcoming GO event. The introduction of this critter can bring a new evolution process because it randomly evolves into any of its two forms. This unique feature is one reason for its popularity, but there are many more reasons to love it.

One behavior of Gen IX Maushold is that it always stays in a group of three or four in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The big members of the group protect the smaller ones during the battle. However, the lore does not clarify why they do so. The little ones in the group are a replica of its pre-evolution, Tandemaus, with the same physique and coloring. However, a light blue patch is missing in the pre-evolution form.

4) Lechonk

Lechonk (Image via The Pokemon Company/Serebii)

Lechonk is one of the most adorable creatures with a unique body design, structure, and evolution. Seeing this Gen 9 monster for the first time in Pokemon GO will catch many fans by surprise since we are still uncertain about whether Niantic will follow the Scarlet and Violet format of releasing Pokemon. Because the game has its own system and usually uses events to introduce a new Pokemon, players may see Lechonk in future updates.

Lechonk (and its evolutionary line) resembles a hog. It's body coloring features a prominent grayish-black tint; only the face and ear tips have a brown hue scheme. Those who get a male version of critter can see it evolving into an Oinkologne with different body features. For instance, the tip of a female variant's curled-up tail differs from the male version.

5) Dudunsparce

Dudunsparce (image via The Pokemon Company/Serebii)

Many Gen IX critters that belong to the mainline games are yet to debut in Pokemon GO. If the developers feature Dudunsparce, the Land Snake Pokemon, the game will probably include another evolution method for it. In Scarlet and Violet, Dudunsparce has two unique variants: Two-Segment and Three-Segment forms. However, they require a move, Hyperdrill, to be eligible for the evolution.

The unevolved form of Dudunsparce is Dunsparce, which belongs to the Johto region in Pokemon GO. Since players have already familiarized themselves with Dunsparce's battle power and typing, it gets easy to determine its weaknesses and resistances.

Moreover, the evolution method that requires a move to evolve a Pokemon has already been seen in the recent Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global. Rayquaza needs to learn a move called Dragon Ascent to evolve in the mobile title. Likewise, one can expect the same evolving process to apply to Dudunsparce. However, these are just speculations of what might come.

6) Starter Pokemon

Starter Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company/Serebii)

Niantic has officially released a trailer showcasing the Starter Pokemon from Scarlet and Violet, and they will likely be coming to Pokemon GO in September 2023. Starting a fresh GO journey with one of these starter monsters can provide a new way of experiencing the game.

The three Starter Pokemon (Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly) have their own lore, personality, stats, and utility. Each monster resembles a living earthly animal—for instance, Fuecoco's body structure is similar to that of a baby crocodile.

Niantic has been featuring starting critters in Pokemon Eggs, Research Tasks, and wild encounters. Thus, enthusiasts can expect the same method to apply to the Gen IX starters.

7) Farigiraf

Farigiraf (Image via The Pokemon Company/Serebii)

Pokemon GO players familiar with the Girafarig typing and body design can quickly identify Farigiraf. This Long Neck Pokemon from the Paldea region primarily sports orange and brown hues on its body. It has a long unicorn-like neck with a distinct body feature where the tail covers its head after evolving from Girafarig. It is said the Psychic power of this Pocket Monster significantly increases upon evolution, with Farigiraf dealing 10x more damage than Girafarig.

Trainers can expect Farigiraf to appear in a Raid Battle as it boasts a max CP of 3223, 290 Attack, 136 Defense, and 260 Stamina. However, since this Gen IX critter needs to learn a Twin Beam move to evolve, as seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the same method may be followed in Pokemon GO.

8) Charcadet

Charcadet (Image via The Pokemon Company/Serebii)

Trainers will want to see how Charcadet will evolve in Pokemon GO since it has an uncommon evolution process in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In Scarlet, this Fire-type critter evolves into Armarouge, whereas in Violet, it evolves into Ceruledge. Both evolved forms have a distinct personality that separates them from each other. While Armarouge is incredibly loyal to its trainer, Ceruledge shows no mercy as it harnesses power from an old armor set steeped in grudges.

Releasing the Gen IX Charcadet in the September event will leave fans awestruck by its appearance and appeal. Those who find it for the first time in Pokemon GO can see its humanoid form with several color schemes. Most of its physique is covered in fire, and the fire-like plump on its head further increases its charm.

Players can also expect the debut of new in-game items since Charcadet may require them to evolve. For example, it needs Auspicious Armor to evolve into Armarouge and Malicious Armor to turn into Ceruledge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

9) Iron Treads

Iron Treads (Image via The Pokemon Company/Serebii)

Iron Pokemon are a group of Pocket Monsters that cannot evolve or breed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These monsters are known as Paradox Pokemon because they share paradoxical features and characteristics. It is currently unknown whether they belong to the future or are ancient creatures roaming in the Pokemon world. Iron Treads is one such critter in this group.

Although Iron Treads exclusively belongs to Scarlet and Violet, finding the first Iron Pokemon in Pokemon GO will be a fulfilling experience for most trainers. Furthermore, the debut of this monster could introduce a new PvP battle format (Tera Raid) and a unique typing (Tera type). Iron Treads has already been featured in a Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid, so the chances of it coming to Pokemon GO are high.

10) Tinkatink

Tinkatink (Image via The Pokemon Company/Serebii)

There are many reasons for Tinkatink to arrive in Pokemon GO soon. This Gen IX critter gained massive popularity thanks to its design, color selection, appealing appearance, and evolution. It has a large head, which is comparatively bigger than its body, with two big hands and legs. It wields a gray cylindrical hammer that it swings at enemies to protect itself from danger. The lore also explains that a Pokemon that likes eating metal steals its hammer, and because of this, it has to continually make new ones for itself.

Tinkatink is a dual Steel and Fairy-type critter boasting a max CP of 973, 83 Attack, 110 Defense, and 137 Stamina. While the creature is resistant against many Pokemon GO types, it is only weak to Ground and Fire-type attacks.