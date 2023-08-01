How to best prepare for Regidrago Raid Hour in Pokemon GO (August 2)

Five-Star Raids can be a pain in the neck to find in Pokemon GO. Thankfully, Niantic has simplified this search thanks to the weekly Raid Hour event. For the first week of August, starting on the 2nd, players will have an easier time finding these raids hosting Regidrago. Since these Raid Hour events have a short time span, many will want to prepare for a full hour of challenging raids with friends.

Preparing for Raid Battles in Pokemon GO can be much more complicated than many initially think. So what should players do before rushing into August's first Raid Hour event?

How to counter Regidrago in Pokemon GO

Regidrago as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing players need is a team best suited to dealing with the Raid Boss. Thankfully, this is easy to pick out as Regidrago only has access to Normal, Dark, and Dragon-type attacks. As such, players should prioritize Fairy-type Pokemon as they resist Dark and Dragon-type damage.

Mega Altaria will be the best defensive choice for this raid, thanks to its Dragon and Fairy typing. This not only lets Altaria resist a majority of Regidrago's kit in Pokemon GO, it also has access to Dragon and Fairy-type attacks to make quick work of the boss. Other Fairy-types like Sylveon, Slurpuff, and Primarina are also great choices.

Though players may be wary about bringing Dragon-types to this raid, there is minimal risk to doing so. This is thanks to Regidrago not having access to any Dragon-type fast attacks in Pokemon GO. As such, this significantly reduces the amount of damage it can inflict on Dragon-types. Bringing sturdy dragons like Dialga and Dragonite is recommended.

What items will players need for the Regidrago Raid Hour in Pokemon GO?

Of course, to challenge any raid in Pokemon GO whatsoever, players will need Raid Passes. These items were just recently nerfed and can now be purchased from the in-app store for around $2 each. One of these items can also be found per day by spinning the photo disk located at every gym location.

In addition, players will need to stock up on all sorts of healing items if they wish to challenge multiple raids. Since the mobile title's battle system practically guarantees that each participant will take damage, even the most bulky and defensive picks that players bring to these raids are bound to get hurt.

These sorts of items can either be purchased from Pokemon GO's in-app store in exchange for Pokecoins, or they can be found by spinning the photo disk located at every Pokestop and gym. Revives and Potions are critical for getting the most value out of Raid Hours, so stock up on them in advance.