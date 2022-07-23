Is Dialga worth using in Pokemon GO?

Dialga is an insanely strong Legendary Pokemon, but trainers want to know if it retains that power in Pokemon GO.

There is a clear meta in the various GO Battle Leagues where many trainers use a mix of the same Pokemon. Dialga has found its spot in this meta.

Dialga is definitely worth using in Pokemon GO battles. Anyone who has taken one down in a raid or caught one during a special event should be ready to put it to work.

Dialga's incredible stats and massive resistances make it worth using in Pokemon GO

Legendary Pokemon are allowed in normal GO Battle Leagues, such as Great, Ultra and Master. Depending on its CP, Dialga is a great choice to use in any of those leagues.

As a Dragon/Steel-type Pokemon, Dialga is only weak to Fighting and Ground-type attacks. It resists Bug, Electric, Flying, Grass, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, Steel and Water-type attacks.

This is Dialga's main appeal, alongside the normal damage taken from Fairy-type attacks, which Dragon-type Pokemon usually receive supereffective damage against.

Dialga's CP can reach 4,038, and its attack can go up to 229. Both its defense and stamina max out at 178. Its incredible stats, massive resistances and great moveset make using it a no-brainer.

How to best use Dialga in Pokemon GO

Now that trainers know how powerful Dialga can be, they can work on putting together the best moveset and choosing the right battle role for the Pokemon.

Dialga works well in every battle position, whether it be the lead, the switch or the closer. With two other great Pokemon, it will perform well in any PvP role.

Here are all of the moves that Dialga can learn in Pokemon GO:

Fast Attacks : Dragon Breath and Metal Claw

: Dragon Breath and Metal Claw Charged Attacks: Iron Head, Thunder and Draco Meteor

Players should go with Metal Claw as the Fast Attack as it does more damage and generates more Energy. Trainers can then use Iron Head as a Charged Attack or save up and use Draco Meteor.

All three attacks receive a Same Type Attack Bonus, doing extra damage since they are Steel and Dragon-type moves, and Dialga is a Dragon/Steel-type Pokemon.

The best team for Dialga in Pokemon GO

Regardless of the league structure, Dialga can do wonders with any amount of CP. The same can be said for the team it works best with.

Truthfully, Dialga can work well with a number of Pokemon partners, but there is one team that can't be beaten:

Dialga : Metal Claw as the Fast Attack. Iron Head and Draco Meteor as the Charged Attack.

: Metal Claw as the Fast Attack. Iron Head and Draco Meteor as the Charged Attack. Melmetal : Thunder Shock as the Fast Attack. Superpower and Rock Slide as the Charged Attacks.

: Thunder Shock as the Fast Attack. Superpower and Rock Slide as the Charged Attacks. Mewtwo: Psycho Cut as the Fast Attack. Psystrike and Focus Blast as the Charged Attacks.

Dialga can start the battle with Metal Claw, gain a ton of Energy fast and use Iron Head to deal huge damage or take down enemy shields.

Melmetal should be the Switch with good coverage, and Mewtwo's immense power will make it the closer.

