How to get more Potions in Pokemon GO

As players progress in Pokemon GO, they may find themselves unable to use certain Pokemon due to their low health. The only way to remedy this is by using healing items like Potions.

Many new players to Pokemon GO may be unaware as to how to get a reliable source of these items due to their location or their lack of game knowledge. Not having healing items practically puts a halt to progression, and a lack of battle-ready Pokemon means that the player cannot challenge Team GO Rocket, Raids, or Gyms. This can make it hard to catch new Pokemon and earn XP to level up their accounts.

Methods to obtain Potions in Pokemon GO

Leveling Up

In Pokemon GO's early-game, leveling up is something quick and easy to do. Simply catching Pokemon spinning Pokestops makes it incredibly easy to earn XP. After leveling up, players will receive a small cache of items which will include healing items like Potions and Revives.

Spinning Pokestops

As previously stated, spinning Pokestops is a big part of Pokemon GO as they give XP and items to players that spin their photo disks. Each time a Pokestop is spun, it has approximately a 22% chance of dropping any Potion if the player meets the level requirements. Regular Potions start spawning at level 5, Super Potions start spawning at level 10, Hyper Potions start spawning at level 15, and Max Potions start spawning at level 25.

Spinning Gym spots

Gyms are terrotories that are controlled by Team Mystic, Team Valor, or Team Instinct. These gyms can be controlled by players belonging to any of the three teams by defeating any previous Pokemon from another team, after which the player needs to deposit their Pokemon into the Gym.

Gyms give badges to players that attack and defend them. These badges can rank up from Bronze to Gold. When the player enters a gym they are in control of as well as have a Gold Badge in, the photo disk will give more items when it is spun.

Buying from the shop

Like a lot of other mobile games, Pokemon GO has an in-game shop that can be used to buy items. Unlike other mobile games, however, every item in the shop is bought with Pokecoins, the in-game currency earned from defending gyms. Since grinding for these coins is a very tedious process, Pokemon GO has the option to buy Pokecoins from the shop.

A bundle of 10 Max Potions can be purchased from the shop. This bundle costs 200 Pokecoins which roughly translates to $2. While not the ideal way to acquire Potions, it works if the player is desperate.

In summary, there are many ways players can receive Potions in Pokemon GO. While they can also be earned from NPC Trainer Battles and Raids, if the player is in need of Potions, it is assumed that they do not have any Pokemon healthy enough to battle.

