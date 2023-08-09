5 Paldean Pokemon that Niantic should add first in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO began the inclusion of creatures from Paldea with Gimmighoul and Gholdengo, and it now appears that many more Pocket Monsters from the region will be arriving in the game. As part of Pokemon Presents on August 8, 2023, the developers at Niantic confirmed that species native to the Paldea region of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would be making their awaited appearances.

Although Niantic confirmed that Paldean creatures are coming to Pokemon GO, it didn't specify which ones. This has left trainers some room to speculate which Pocket Monsters will be added to the mobile title first and which will arrive at a later date.

Although plenty of Pokemon GO fans have their theories, there are a few popular picks that Niantic may want to consider as they roll out the various creatures of the Paldea region.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Five Pocket Monsters Niantic should include in Pokemon GO first

1) Annihilape

Pokemon GO players don't tend to put much stock in Mankey or Primeape, but that might change if Niantic decides to add Annihilape, Primeape's Ghost/Fighting-type evolution, to the game. Not only does this creature have a unique type combination, but it has sky-high attack power that would make it a hit in battles.

Regardless of whether players are battling in PvE raids or the PvP GO Battle League, they would likely scramble for the opportunity to snag a Primeape and evolve it as soon as they could.

2) Charcadet

One of the more popular creatures in Paldea, Charcadet would be an excellent addition to Pokemon GO. While the diminutive Fire-type creature doesn't seem like much on its own, it has the ability to evolve into two very impressive pocket Monsters known as Armarouge (Fire/Psychic-type) and Ceruledge (Fire/Ghost-type)

As their names may imply, Armarouge is geared more heavily toward defense, and Ceruledge is offense-focused, giving players a reason to capture and train multiple Charcadet if it was included. The two evolutions' offensive/defensive split may also have some great applications for the PvE and PvP meta, respectively.

3) Tinkatink

Much like Charcadet, Tinkatink isn't as impressive on its own compared to what it evolves into. In this Pocket Monster's case, it evolves into Tinkatuff and then Tinkaton, a Fairy/Steel-type creature that would likely be a very interesting addition to the battle meta.

Tinkaton would be particularly beneficial in PvP, where its solid defensive stats and unique type combination would give plenty of opponents trouble in type matchups. However, its abilities may be hampered, depending on its maximum CP or how its IV stats would translate to the mobile title.

4) Finizen

Of all the creatures in the Paldea region, Pokemon GO's developers may have a tricky time adding Finizen and its evolution, Palafin, to the mobile game. However, if they could pull it off, it'd likely be a smash hit with players. While Finizen isn't all that strong, Palafin is a different story entirely due to the special form it can transform into.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, when Palafin switches out of the battlefield and then back in, it can manifest in its Hero Form, which massively boosts its stats and battle performance. Niantic may hold off on implementing this right away, but it's something fans likely expect to see.

5) Kingambit

Bisharp hasn't gotten a ton of love in Pokemon GO, but it did receive a new evolution when the Paldea region was introduced in Scarlet and Violet. Kingambit is a Dark/Steel-type species like Pawniard and Bisharp but has vastly improved attack and defense capabilities, as well as access to some pretty strong moves.

Unfortunately, Kingambit wouldn't be able to bring its powerful ability Supreme Overlord to the mobile title. However, it would still likely be a force to be reckoned with in battle, even if it may not be the best of the best.