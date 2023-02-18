Pokemon TCG's Triplet Beat expansion reveals Tinkaton evolution line - Forms, abilities, and more

Pokemon TCG’s foray into the Scarlet and Violet generation of content has been fairly interesting so far. Japan will soon see the first major expansion to the Scarlet and Violet cards with “Triplet Beat,” which officially drops in March. While the expansion remains unnamed for the rest of the world, an evolutionary line was revealed by Pokebeach - Tinkaton!

The adorable, hammer-wielding Psychic-type Pokemon has been confirmed to be part of the Triplet Beat expansion of Pokemon TCG, and it could very well be useful in the future. It will likely be a popular card, if for no other reason than the fact that the Pokemon itself is popular, but what does it do in the card game?

Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton are revealed in Pokemon TCG’s Triplet Beat

The upcoming Pokemon TCG expansion, Triplet Beat, is starting to shape up with some interesting cards. Although not every new Pokemon may appear, one evolutionary line is definitely going to be featured, and that's Tinkaton.

While the basic versions of this Pokemon are average, the final form of Tinkaton definitely has the potential to be a useful card in Pokemon TCG. But what do each of these cards do?

Tinkatink

Type: Basic Pokemon

Basic Pokemon HP: 70

Attack: Brutal Swing [P]: Flip a coin. If heads, this attack deals 20 more damage.

Weakness: Steel (x2)

Resistance: None

Retreat: 1

Tinkatuff

Type: Stage 1 - Evolves from Tinkatink

Stage 1 - Evolves from Tinkatink HP: 80

Attack 1: Light Punch [C]: 30 damage

Attack 2: Boundless Power [P][C]: 80 damage. This Pokemon can't attack during your next turn

Weakness: Steel (x2)

Resistance: None

Retreat: 2

Tinkaton

Type: Stage 2 - Evolves from Tinkatuff

Stage 2 - Evolves from Tinkatuff HP: 140

Ability: Gather Materials: You must discard a card from your hand in order to use this Ability. Once during your turn, you may draw 3 cards.

Attack: Special Hammer [P][C]: 90+ damage. If this Pokemon has any Special Energy attached, this attack does 90 more damage

Weakness: Steel

Resistance: None

Retreat: 2

Thanks to its Boundless Power attack, Tinkatuff can deal some considerable damage, but won't be able to attack in the next turn, unfortunately. It could potentially be included on decks where you retreat out and put another powerful Pokemon into play. There's definitely some scope for this evolutionary line in the Scarlet and Violet expansions of Pokemon TCG.

Toine Lay @ToineLay

Ability: Materials Gathering

You must discard a card from your hand in order to use this Ability. Once during your turn, you may draw 3 cards.

PC - Special Hammer 90+

https://t.co/Zyp7qAH3Yp

The ability to draw three cards on Tinkaton is definitely useful and is something that players shouldn't underestimate, even though it initially requires a discard. It could lead to this Pokemon becoming a useful discard engine for other more powerful decks in the future.

Unfortunately, there's currently no confirmed release date for Triplet Beat’s global version, but it has been suggested that it will arrive in stores sometime in late June. For Japanese players and those who wish to import the Pokemon TCG set, they can do so on March 10, 2023.

