Pokemon TCG's Triplet Beach expansion reveals details for Magikarp and Gyarados

Pokemon TCG’s upcoming expansion, Triplet Beat in Japan, will be the first major elaboration for the Scarlet and Violet era. While fans in America will probably not see this expansion until June 2023, Japanese players will receive the set on March 10, 2023. A pair of cards for the upcoming set were revealed: Magikarp and Gyarados.

Magikarp, the adorably sad fish that evolves into the mighty Gyrados is confirmed for the upcoming Scarlet and Violet expansion. Both have fairly interesting attacks. Fans in America are going to have to wait longer for the Pokemon TCG expansion unless they import a Japanese box.

Magikarp and Gyarados both revealed for Pokemon TCG’s upcoming Triplet Beach expansion

Both the Magikarp and Gyarados cards were revealed in Japanese. However, they have been translated online and there is greater clarity about their roles in Pokemon TCG. These cards are expected to be part of an expansion that hasn’t been named in the West. Magikarp is predictably very fragile, but has the potential to do decent damage, should you land two “heads” in a row on a coin toss.

Conversely, Magikarp can do a decent amount of damage but lacks the HP of other, more modern, tanky cards. Below is what both Magikarp and Gyarados can do in Pokemon TCG: Triplet Beat.

Magikarp

Type: Water (Basic Pokemon)

Water (Basic Pokemon) HP: 30

30 Ability: (W) Skilled Jump: 10+ damage. Flip 2 coins. If both are heads, this attack does 20 more damage.

(W) Skilled Jump: 10+ damage. Flip 2 coins. If both are heads, this attack does 20 more damage. Weakness: Lightning (x2)

Lightning (x2) Resistance: None

None Retreat: 1

Gyarados

Type: Water (Stage 1 - Evolves from Magikarp)

Water (Stage 1 - Evolves from Magikarp) HP: 180

180 First Ability: (W)(C)(C) Revenge Storm: 80+ damage. If you have more Prize cards remaining than your opponent, this attack does 100 more damage.

(W)(C)(C) Revenge Storm: 80+ damage. If you have more Prize cards remaining than your opponent, this attack does 100 more damage. Second Ability: (W)(W)(C)(C) Berserker Tackle: 200 damage. This Pokemon does 50 damage to itself.

(W)(W)(C)(C) Berserker Tackle: 200 damage. This Pokemon does 50 damage to itself. Weakness: Lightning (x2)

Lightning (x2) Resistance: None

None Retreat: 4

Naturally, Magikarp is an incredibly weak Pokemon, but it has the potential to do a decent amount of damage. Since it’s on a Pokemon well-known for being weak and useless, this card requires a bit of a catch to deal 30 damage.

Gyarados can deal 180 damage fairly easily. You just have to have more Prize cards than the other player. It rewards you for being successful in the Pokemon TCG. With a bit more energy, it can deal a flat 200, but at the cost of 50 health to itself.

It will be interesting to see if these cards make a splash on the meta, as it shifts throughout the Scarlet and Violet era of Pokemon TCG. Fans in the West will have to wait until likely around June, but in Japan, these cards will drop on March 10, 2023.

