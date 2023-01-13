Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet sets: Prices, editions, content and more

The Pokemon Company released more information today regarding the upcoming Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet sets that are set to herald a new era in the popular trading card game later this year. Players can pre-order the sets from the Pokemon Center, with different editions offering various content.

Scarlet and Violet ushered in Generation IX in the mainline video game series of the long-running iconic Pokemon franchise. Despite a large section of the player base being unhappy with technical issues, the two titles have posted more than 10 million units sold within the first three days of their launch.

The first sets of Generation IX in Pokemon TCG will arrive soon, and players will be eager to know what is in store for them.

Everything you need to know about Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet sets and pre-order details

Scarlet and Violet sets for Pokemon TCG will be released internationally on March 31, 2023. Scarlet and Violet ex sets will be released early in Japan on January 20, 2023. Players will get to meet the Generation IX starters along with the Legendary Pokemon Miraidon and Koraidon.

Scarlet and Violet sets will bring back the power Pokemon ex with more than 10 new cards arriving with the mechanic. They will also introduce players to Tera Pokemon ex, featuring "a cool crystalline appearance."

Featuring more than 30 Trainer cards, there will be over 190 cards with the new sets. The various editions, content, and prices for the Generation IX Scarlet and Violet packs in Pokemon TCG are as follows:

Scarlet and Violet Sleeved Booster Pack (10 cards) - $4.49. Each booster pack will provide players with 10 cards and 1 Basic Energy

Scarlet and Violet Booster Bundle (6 packs) - $26.94. Contains 6 booster packs where each will provide players with 10 cards and 1 Basic Energy

Scarlet and Violet Booster Display Box (36 packs) - $161.61. Contains 36 booster packs where each will provide players with 10 cards and 1 Basic Energy

Pokemon TCG players can also purchase Elite Trainer Boxes. Their prices and the content that they offer are as follows:

Scarlet and Violet Pokemon Center Elite Trainer Box (Koraidon)

Price $59.99

Contains 11 booster packs where each will provide players with 10 cards and one Basic Energy

One full-art foil promo card featuring Koraidon with a Pokémon Center logo

One full-art foil promo card featuring Koraidon

65 card sleeves featuring Koraidon

45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards

A player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet expansion

Six damage-counter dice

One competition-legal coin-flip die

Two plastic condition markers

A collector’s box to hold everything, with four dividers to keep it organized

A code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live

Scarlet and Violet Pokemon Center Elite Trainer Box (Miraidon)

Price $59.99

Contains 11 booster packs where each will provide players with 10 cards and One Basic Energy

One full-art foil promo card featuring Miraidon with a Pokémon Center logo

One full-art foil promo card featuring Miraidon

65 card sleeves featuring Miraidon

45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards

A player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet expansion

Six damage-counter dice

One competition-legal coin-flip die

Two plastic condition markers

A collector’s box to hold everything, with four dividers to keep it organized

A code card for Pokémon Trading Card Game Live

Players can pre-order the upcoming Scarlet and Violet expansion by going to the official website. Scarlet and Violet ex sets for Pokemon TCG were unveiled today in Japan, as reported by Serebii. Interested readers can check out all the cards on offer in this article.

