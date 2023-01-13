Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ex TCG sets revealed in Japan: All cards part of the two sets

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's ex sets arriving in Pokemon TCG later this year, the entire card list for the first two bundles of Generation IX was revealed in Japan today. It features several Pokemon, including the ex cards, which are making a return with the Scarlet and Violet series.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet heralded Generation IX in the long-running mainline video game series of the iconic franchise. They introduced the overworld of Paldea for players to explore, filled with hundreds of Pokemon, interesting storylines, and mysteries.
Everything you need to know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ex sets in Pokemon TCG
The Japanese release date for the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ex sets in Pokemon TCG was officially announced as January 20, 2023. The series is set to reintroduce the Pokemon ex concept, which are powerful cards that yield 2 Prize Cards upon defeat, and will also bring the Terastal Pokemon, featuring the new battle gimmick added alongside the latest generation.
As revealed by Serebii, the Scarlet ex set will feature the following Pokemon:
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Skiddo
- Gogoat
- Smoliv (Two cards)
- Dolliv
- Arboliva
- Torkoal
- Charcadet (Two cards)
- Armarouge (Two cards)
- Magikarp
- Gyarados ex
- Biuzel
- Floatzel
- Bruxish
- Wiglett (Two cards)
- Wugtrio
- Dondozo
- Tatsugiri
- Wattrel (Two cards)
- Kilowattrel
- Ralts (Two cards)
- Kirlia (Two cards)
- Garedevoir ex (Two cards)
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Dedenne
- Fidough (Two cards)
- Dachsbun
- Flittle (Two cards)
- Espathra
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Riolu (Two cards)
- Lucario
- Sandile
- Krokorok
- Krookodile
- Hawlucha
- Silicobra
- Sandaconda
- Klawf
- Great Tusk ex
- Koraidon ex
- Grimer
- Muk
- Seviper
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak ex
- Pawniard
- Bisharp
- Kingambit
- Varoom (Two cards)
- Revavroom
- Zangoose
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Lechonk (Two cards)
- Oinkologne ex
- Pal Pad
- Nest Ball
- Rock Breastplate
- Exp. Share
- Competitive Band
- Jacq
- Team Star Grunts
- Professor's Research
- Penny
- Beach Court
As revealed by Serebii, the Violet ex set will include the following Pokemon:
- Pineco
- Heracross
- Scatterbug
- Spewpa
- Vivillon
- Tarountula (Three cards)
- Spidops ex (Two cards)
- Toedscool (Two cards)
- Toedscruel
- Capsakid (Two cards)
- Scovillain
- Growlithe
- Arcanine ex
- Hondour
- Houndoom
- Slowpoke (Two cards)
- Slowbro
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Cetoddle (Two cards)
- Cetitan
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Magnezone ex
- Pachirisu (Two cards)
- Rotom
- Toxel
- Toxtricity
- Pawmi (Two cards)
- Pawmo
- Pawmot
- Miraidon ex
- Drowzee
- Hypno
- Shuppet
- Banette ex
- Fabebe
- Floette
- Florges
- Klefki
- Greavard (Three cards)
- Houndstone
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Annihilape
- Spiritomb
- Maschiff (Two cards)
- Mabosstiff
- Bombirdier
- Forretress
- Iron Treads ex
- Chansey
- Blissey
- Skwovet
- Greedent
- Indeedee
- Tandemaus (Two cards)
- Maushold
- Squawkabilly
- Cyclizar
- Electro Generator
- Ultra Ball
- Picnic Basket
- Rare Candy
- Rocky Helmet
- Katy
- Professor's Research
- Arven
- Miriam
- Mesagoza
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ex sets are scheduled to go live globally in Pokemon TCG on March 31, 2023. The upcoming sets will usher in a new era for the popular trading card game and players will certainly be eager to get their hands on them. Interested readers can find out more about all of the changes that the Generation IX sets are slated to bring in this article.