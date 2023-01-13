Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ex TCG sets revealed in Japan: All cards part of the two sets

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's ex sets arriving in Pokemon TCG later this year, the entire card list for the first two bundles of Generation IX was revealed in Japan today. It features several Pokemon, including the ex cards, which are making a return with the Scarlet and Violet series.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet heralded Generation IX in the long-running mainline video game series of the iconic franchise. They introduced the overworld of Paldea for players to explore, filled with hundreds of Pokemon, interesting storylines, and mysteries.

Everything you need to know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ex sets in Pokemon TCG

The Japanese release date for the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ex sets in Pokemon TCG was officially announced as January 20, 2023. The series is set to reintroduce the Pokemon ex concept, which are powerful cards that yield 2 Prize Cards upon defeat, and will also bring the Terastal Pokemon, featuring the new battle gimmick added alongside the latest generation.

Serebii Update; The Pokémon Scarlet ex & Violet ex TCG sets have been fully unveiled for Japan.

As revealed by Serebii, the Scarlet ex set will feature the following Pokemon:

Cacnea

Cacturne

Skiddo

Gogoat

Smoliv (Two cards)

Dolliv

Arboliva

Torkoal

Charcadet (Two cards)

Armarouge (Two cards)

Magikarp

Gyarados ex

Biuzel

Floatzel

Bruxish

Wiglett (Two cards)

Wugtrio

Dondozo

Tatsugiri

Wattrel (Two cards)

Kilowattrel

Ralts (Two cards)

Kirlia (Two cards)

Garedevoir ex (Two cards)

Drifloon

Drifblim

Dedenne

Fidough (Two cards)

Dachsbun

Flittle (Two cards)

Espathra

Meditite

Medicham

Riolu (Two cards)

Lucario

Sandile

Krokorok

Krookodile

Hawlucha

Silicobra

Sandaconda

Klawf

Great Tusk ex

Koraidon ex

Grimer

Muk

Seviper

Croagunk

Toxicroak ex

Pawniard

Bisharp

Kingambit

Varoom (Two cards)

Revavroom

Zangoose

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Lechonk (Two cards)

Oinkologne ex

Pal Pad

Nest Ball

Rock Breastplate

Exp. Share

Competitive Band

Jacq

Team Star Grunts

Professor's Research

Penny

Beach Court

As revealed by Serebii, the Violet ex set will include the following Pokemon:

Pineco

Heracross

Scatterbug

Spewpa

Vivillon

Tarountula (Three cards)

Spidops ex (Two cards)

Toedscool (Two cards)

Toedscruel

Capsakid (Two cards)

Scovillain

Growlithe

Arcanine ex

Hondour

Houndoom

Slowpoke (Two cards)

Slowbro

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Cetoddle (Two cards)

Cetitan

Magnemite

Magneton

Magnezone ex

Pachirisu (Two cards)

Rotom

Toxel

Toxtricity

Pawmi (Two cards)

Pawmo

Pawmot

Miraidon ex

Drowzee

Hypno

Shuppet

Banette ex

Fabebe

Floette

Florges

Klefki

Greavard (Three cards)

Houndstone

Mankey

Primeape

Annihilape

Spiritomb

Maschiff (Two cards)

Mabosstiff

Bombirdier

Forretress

Iron Treads ex

Chansey

Blissey

Skwovet

Greedent

Indeedee

Tandemaus (Two cards)

Maushold

Squawkabilly

Cyclizar

Electro Generator

Ultra Ball

Picnic Basket

Rare Candy

Rocky Helmet

Katy

Professor's Research

Arven

Miriam

Mesagoza









Scarlet & Violet is a new era for the #PokemonTCG Learn about the changes coming to the Pokémon TCG in the upcoming Scarlet & Violet Series.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet ex sets are scheduled to go live globally in Pokemon TCG on March 31, 2023. The upcoming sets will usher in a new era for the popular trading card game and players will certainly be eager to get their hands on them. Interested readers can find out more about all of the changes that the Generation IX sets are slated to bring in this article.

