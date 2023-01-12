5 interesting mods for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet worth checking out

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet mods are popular, albeit new, for gamers. Many players use the Trinity Mod Loader to install these mods.

This listicle assumes that the reader already knows how to configure Pokemon Scarlet and Violet mods. As a result, it is primarily meant to highlight some of the more interesting mods for the games.

Note: Use mods at your own risk. Any damage to your save files or the possibility of getting banned online is something you should consider before using any modification. Everything included here was scanned by Game Banana. This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Randomizer and 4 other popular Pokemon Scarlet and Violet mods

1) Faster Battles

An image associated with Faster Battles (Image via Inidar)

Link: Faster Battles

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are two fun games. However, one notable problem is that battles can be a bit too slow-paced. This mod rectifies the issue. It even includes several versions that alter the battle speed by different amounts.

It's an incredibly simple concept that doesn't fundamentally change how you play either game, but having the ability to save time is always valuable.

Faster Battles has been confirmed to work with version 1.0.1. The animations still look fine, and neither game seems to have awkward animations with this mod enabled.

2) Harder Trainers

Some Trainers get completely new teams (Image via nathannia)

Link: Harder Trainers

Another significant problem for long-term players is that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are too easy. Examples of things that make the two games too easy include:

Mandatory EXP Share makes you easily overleveled

Trainers tend to use bad movesets and teams

The vast majority of Trainers never use six Pokemon in a team

This mod rectifies these issues by overhauling most trainers' teams entirely. Savvy players can still beat either game, albeit they will have to put in more effort compared to the base games.

3) Randomizer

A Hisuian Samurott can be seen in the distance (Image via ZadenOwer)

Link: Randomizer

Randomizers should be a familiar concept to most gamers. For those who don't know, a randomizer essentially randomizes various aspects of a video game. This mod is an example, as it lets players find wild Pocket Monsters in areas that normally never feature them.

Some additional options to note include random types and evolutions. This randomizer still gets updates in 2023, so players can expect more interesting bits of content to be added to it in the future.

On a side note, Game Banana no longer considers the latest versions of this mod to be "infected," so it should be safe to use.

4) Remove Sheeran

Link: Remove Sheeran

Not all mods are useful. Remove Sheeran is a humorous example, as it does a single thing appropriate to its name: remove Ed Sheeran's song titled Celestial. If you forgot what it sounded like, the above video embed should remind you. It's a pretty hefty download of 817 MB for something that only does one simple thing.

Most players will only have to deal with listening to this song once in their playthrough. Still, the popularity of the Remove Sheeran mod makes it worthwhile to highlight. For reference, Remove Sheeran is the second-most liked Pokemon Scarlet and Violet mod on Game Banana.

5) Low Poly Models

A humorous design for those that like the charm of low poly models (Image via meme_man_not_ava)

Link: Low Poly Models

There are plenty of meme-worthy mods for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans to enjoy. A bizarre one to consider is Low Poly Models, which allows players to always see all Pocket Monsters in the LOD2 form. Keep in mind that LOD2 is the lowest regarding graphics in these two games.

Some of these designs are reminiscent of the Pokemon Stadium games, which were quite charming and might be nostalgic for some players.

The modder also made a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet mod for no low poly models, which does the opposite thing as this one.

