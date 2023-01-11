Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: 5 best Pocket Monsters that players will want to transfer over from HOME

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers should already know that HOME is set to be released in spring 2023. However, some players might wonder which returning Pocket Monsters will be the best. After all, some creatures aren't available in Paldea at the moment, so including them will drastically change the metagame.

This short list will focus on Pokemon confirmed to be compatible with HOME as of the latest Scarlet and Violet update. It won't include Pocket Monsters that could potentially become available in a Tera Raid, meaning something like Greninja won't be considered (even though it's very good).

The primary purpose of this listicle is to highlight great Pocket Monsters that you would have to transfer over from HOME to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five amazing Pocket Monsters from HOME that trainers should consider transferring to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Landorus

HOME will bring back all Legendary Genies (Image via Game Freak)

Landorus has been incredibly successful in the competitive scene, and he's known to be available via HOME. Both his Incarnate and Therian Formes are among the best of the best. The Incarnate form has solid Sp. Attack that works wonderfully with his large movepool and the Sheer Force Ability. Sheer Force removes the Life Orb recoil when the user uses moves with a secondary effect.

Landorus Incarnate is incredibly dangerous and will make an immediate impact in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet if it's legal. His Therian Form isn't as absurd, but it's still very strong. The 145 Base Attack is monstrous, and his moveset is still as good as his Incarnate form.

Landorus-Therian has always been outstanding for the sheer amount of role compression that it can provide for a team. Regardless of the form the player picks, it's worth mentioning that Landorus has historically had some of the best competitive success of any Pocket Monster in the past few generations.

2) Enamorous

HOME also allows Pocket Monsters from Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

All of the Legendary Genies have had a notable impact on the franchise's competitive scene, and Enamorous is no exception to this rule. For starters, she has the usual great base stats as the other Legendary Genies. Secondly, Fairy/Flying is an amazing type combination.

Contrary is also a good Ability for the Incarnate form, especially since she learns Superpower. Her moveset is quite diverse as a whole, meaning that her debut in an actual mainline title like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is bound to be a huge success.

It's worth noting that the Pocket Monsters from Legends: Arceus do have movesets that are datamined. Enamorous' signature move, Springtide Storm, was buffed to be 100 BP and hits both foes in a Double Battle. This move also has a 30% chance to lower their Attack, which is just a nice little bonus on top.

3) Ursaluna

Only time will tell if it's overhyped or as dangerous as many Trainers predict (Image via Game Freak)

Out of all the Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Ursaluna is the one that strikes the most fear in competitive trainers. Normal and Ground is a solid STAB (same-type attack bonus) combination, especially from a creature with 140 Base Attack and the Guts Ability.

Ursaluna also has the following noteworthy stats:

130 Base HP

105 Base Defense

80 Base Sp. Def

At the very least, Ursaluna will be able to take a hit while dishing out some serious damage in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It's a wallbreaker with immense potential, especially since not many creatures will ever dare to switch in on it.

4) Zacian

Zacian is one of the best Legendaries to transfer from HOME (Image via Game Freak)

Astute players should know that Zacian was already nerfed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet prior to its debut. Its Base Attack went from 130 to 120, and its Ability only activates once per battle. Despite these nerfs, its excellent base stat total and top-tier typing of Fairy/Steel practically ensure that Zacian will be a nightmare to deal with when it becomes legal in VGC.

Zacian has had a much better competitive history than its counterpart, Zamazenta. Funnily enough, Zamazenta has also been nerfed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as its Base Attack also got lowered by ten points, and its Ability is active only once per battle.

Hence, Zacian will likely continue to outclass its more defensively oriented counterpart.

5) Calyrex (Shadow Rider)

Another great legendary to transfer from HOME (Image via Game Freak)

Calyrex (Shadow Rider) is a better version of Spectrier, who is already extremely good. Ghost STAB has been showing itself to be quite impressive in various metagames, with Pocket Monsters like Flutter Mane, Annihilape, Gholdengo, and Houndstone having top usage or being banned.

This form of Calyrex has already had amazing success in Sword and Shield's competitive singles and doubles metagames. There's no reason to assume that Shadow Rider will do worse in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet since it hasn't been nerfed. One of Calyrex's signature moves, Astral Barrage, is still a very spammable move.

Everything on this listicle has been confirmed to be compatible with HOME and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet since Version 1.0.0. There's no timetable for when players can expect them to be released, but they should definitely keep an eye out for these five powerful threats.

Poll : Do you love Landorus? Yes No 0 votes