When is Pokemon Home coming to Scarlet and Violet?

Since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's release on November 18, 2022, game fans have been on a continuous grind to collect most of the monsters. Both games have garnered immense love and support from the fan base, resulting in the rise of their fame. However, recently, players from the Paldea region have started to feel the need for Pokemon HOME compatibility.

Pokemon Home grants trainers the ability to transfer their Pokemon from other games to the current platform. This includes older generation games like the original Game Boy Color editions of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. Monsters from such games can easily be transferred to the games of the most recent generation.

Many games are already compatible with Pokemon HOME, and trainers of the most recent titles are wondering about its compatibility with the Paldea explorers. Below is everything you need to know about Pokemon Home’s compatibility with Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Home integration in Scarlet and Violet is set for the year 2023

Pokemon Home allows trainers to store a maximum of 30,000 Pocket Monsters from almost every game released in the franchise. This is a very reliable medium for Pokemon collectors to trade or preserve their catches for future games. Pokemon Home is always in demand and remains relevant to the fan base due to this.

A lot is yet to be announced about its connection to Scarlet and Violet. Despite this, the future release has been confirmed by the Pokemon Company. Paldea explorers can expect the release of Pokemon Home for new titles around the spring of 2023.

As both Sword and Shield’s DLCs released with the Pokemon Home update, it is very likely that Scarlet and Violet’s connectivity with Home will be released with its DLC. Game developers mostly want the game to grow before introducing Pokemon trade or storage. This is to balance the game's competitive aspect. The ever-changing metagame has to get to a concrete shape before adding more.

The developers at Nintendo might want fans to keep experimenting with new fighters and their moves. This is also one of the significant reasons they need to wait before releasing Home for both titles, Scarlet and Violet.

New tactics and innovations are needed for any game to create its standing among a long list of previously loved games. This is how the meta advances, and we have already seen some of it with competitive bans and other smaller updates. The developers will improve both games before adding the Pokemon Home option.

Although only some monsters meet the criteria to be transferred, players can also view other important information on HOME. Most of the info will be available for online battle data, rankings, competitive events, popular moves, and abilities. This is more of a reason for Scarlet and Violet players to root for the availability of Pokemon HOME.

Sadly, every Scarlet and Violet fan has to wait an entire year to get their hands on it, and there are no further updates from the developers. Players can only enjoy catching and training the current Pocket Monsters and wait for the application's integration into the games.

