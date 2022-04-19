Top 5 moves in Pokemon

Equipping Pokemon with the best moves available is valuable for any trainer.

Of course, many fans simply look for high base power moves and spam them for most of their playthroughs. Many other factors go into how helpful a move is, though.

There’s the accuracy that trainers will need to check, as well as special effects, status, or other utility. Often these do more to help players than the op moves do.

Note: This list will not take signature moves into account since they are only available to one or few Pokemon.

Which are the best moves trainers can teach their Pokemon?

5) Draco Meteor

Draco Meteor is the strongest Dragon-type move (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many Dragons hit a big power spike when they get this move. With 150 base power, this is guaranteed to melt anything that isn’t Fairy-type. It is only number five on this list, though, since it slashes the user’s Special Attack stat in half after use.

Trainers can solve this by switching out, but it isn’t a move they can just spam over and over to claim victory.

4) Earthquake

Most big damage moves come at the cost of some accuracy. Hydro Pump, Thunder, Hurricane, and similar moves miss often. That isn’t the case for Earthquake, though, as it has a flat 100 power and 100 accuracy.

It’s incredibly reliable, and in most games, the TM for it can be found towards the endgame since it’s such a valuable tool.

3) Close Combat

Close Combat can blast through durable Rock-types (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Other powerful moves can offer a penalty for usage. Consider Draco Meteor or Overheat, lowering the user’s Special Attack after its use. However, Close Combat provides one of the least bothersome drawbacks in the game.

For defensive Pokemon, losing out on Defense and Special Defense can hurt. This becomes less of an issue, though, if the user hits fast and hits hard.

Infernape may not care about its Defense dropping if it will simply pick up another KO with another Close Combat.

2) Dragon Dance

Salamence is a popular Dragon Dance user (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This move buffs two of the most valuable stats in the game. Some trainers can run into situations where they either lack the firepower to kill or the speed to move first.

Dragon Dance solves both of these problems in one turn. Part of the reason Gyarados is such a popular option in nuzlockes is that Dragon Dance is guaranteed to let it sweep some battles.

1) Quiver Dance

Many Bug-types get access to Quiver Dance (Image via Game Freak)

This move is similar to Dragon Dance, albeit it boosts Special Attack instead of Attack. There is a third stat that Quiver Dance increases, though: Special Defense.

This gives the move a little extra utility since the user can boost up in front of a strong Special attacker (Alakazam, Tapu Koko, etc.) without worrying about taking too much damage.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

