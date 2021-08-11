How to find Gyarados and get a 4-star photo in New Pokemon Snap

New Pokemon Snap has provided a nod to fans of the original N64 game, bringing Gyarados along in its latest content update and placing it in a familiar setting.

For those who may not know, in the original Pokemon Snap, players could use the Pester Ball item to push a Magikarp down the game's River stage. Once the Magikarp made its way to a nearby waterfall, it would flop behind the waterfall and go out of sight before evolving into an enraged Gyarados.

This would provide players with a great opportunity to snag a picture and acquire some great point bonuses. In New Pokemon Snap, nostalgic users will be able to return to this moment on the Mightywide River.

New Pokemon Snap: Finding Gyarados and getting a great picture

Image via Nintendo

After New Pokemon Snap's recent content update, Gyarados will appear in the second stage of the Mightywide River during the daytime course. The first order of business for players will be to ensure that their research level is high enough to access that portion of the course.

Once achieved, they should know the layout of the course fairly well from running through it to acquire research points.

Once New Pokemon Snap players make their way down the initial waterfall and set of rapids, there should be a second waterfall not too far ahead. By scanning the waterfall with the X button, players will notice that there is a Crystalbloom behind the waterfall itself.

Players should use the Illumina Orb to activate this Crystalbloom, which will light up the waterfall and cause Gyarados to appear. This short appearance is only the beginning, however, and isn't the right time to get a four-star photo. Gyarados dives into the water too quickly to get a great picture.

On the right, as players proceed past the second waterfall, they will find another Crystalbloom. By illuminating that, a Toucannon will rest beside it. After Toucannon touches down, players will want to look behind them towards the waterfall they passed.

If the Crystalblooms were activated correctly, Gyarados will stalk the player's vehicle downstream before jumping out of the water in a rage. This is a great opportunity to snap Gyarados and should provide great quality photos. This will be essential to achieve the desired 4-star goal for New Pokemon Snap.

The timing can be somewhat difficult, however, and it may take some practice to nail the perfect shot of the angry Pokemon.

While not an exact recreation of the N64 Gyarados appearance, New Pokemon Snap is clearly giving a shoutout to longtime fans of Pokemon Snap and the Pokemon franchise as a whole with this inclusion.

The waterfall also plays into the lore of Magikarp and Gyarados, as they were inspired by a Chinese mythological tale. In this story, there was a mythical waterfall known as the Dragon Gate.

When carps would swim to and leap over the harsh waters of the Dragon Gate, they would be rewarded for their efforts by becoming dragons.

Although Gyarados isn't a Dragon-type Pokemon, its imagery is unmistakenly reminiscent of an Eastern Dragon. That Nintendo is still sticking to the stories that inspired Magikarp and Gyarados is a great moment of appreciation for the community.

This has likely scored nostalgia points for New Pokemon Snap.

