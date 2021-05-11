How to complete the Little Lost Deerling quest in New Pokemon Snap

New Pokemon Snap has finally arrived, and along with it, many challenges have emerged, including the Little Lost Deerling quest that is often confusing to new players.

The new game puts Pokemon fans in an entirely new position than they're accustomed to. Rather than training Pocket Monsters and preparing them for battle, players have taken on the role of photographing wild mons in the Lental region.

Here's everything a New Pokemon Snap player needs to know in order to complete the Little Lost Deerling quest.

How to succeed in New Pokemon Snap's Little Lost Deerling quest

The Little Lost Deerling quest requires a player to journey through the third area of the Elsewhere forest in order to have a chance at completion. This challenge will be entirely on the right side of the tour.

The basis of this mission is exactly as the title implies; there's a Sawsbuck that seems to be looking for its lost Deerling. Truly, this quest is mainly about testing a player's skills at throwing Illumina Orbs at Crystalblooms.

Right from the get-go, players must remember to keep their cameras pointed to the right. Shortly after the tour starts, one will spot a Crystalbloom that needs to be illuminated. A Deerling will approach this first Crystalbloom, albeit this is not the prize-winning shot that Professor Mirror is looking for.

Players can go ahead and chuck another Illumina Orb at the next Crystalbloom that pops up on the right. Essentially, the light is slowly guiding the lost Deerling to where the best photo can be taken once it is reunited with Sawsbuck.

Here's the most crucial part of the quest: next up a player will see two Crystalblooms, with one closer up and the other further-off in the background. An Illumina Orb should only be thrown at the Crystalbloom in the far back.

Hit only the farback Crystalbloom (Image via Bandai Namco)

After this, there's only one more Crystalbloom that will need to be lit up, and it will be in the center of a small clearing. Soon after the plant begins to glow, an Espeon and the Deerling will come and sit by its light.

Now players need to be ready to click their camera at just the right moment. A Sawsbuck will walk its way up to the two Pokemon and the Deerling will finally be reunited with its family. In order to get the highest scoring photo for this quest, one must be sure to capture the picture when the Pokemon are in their celebration poses.

The quest-completing shot (Image via Bandai Namco)

One can tell when to take it by waiting until Deerling's hooves are raised in the air in excitement. Otherwise, the necessary photo is pretty straightforward. A player should just make sure the celebrating Deerling is centered in the frame and that all three Pokemon are captured by the camera.

At last, all one needs to do is submit their photo to Professor Mirror and claim their reward for completing the Little Lost Deerling quest in New Pokemon Snap.

