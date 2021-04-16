New Pokemon Snap is introducing a new region never seen before in games, anime, or elsewhere.

This new region is known as the Lental region. This is where New Pokemon Snap takes place. Players will be tasked with creating a Photo Dex in this region, taking pictures of the various Pokemon.

There is still a lot to learn about the Lental region. That will more than likely take place after the release of New Pokemon Snap on April 30, 2021. Until then, fans only know the details given thus far.

What is the Lental region in Pokemon?

Image via Bandai Namco

According to details about New Pokemon Snap, the Lental region is relatively untouched. It hosts wild Pokemon from all across the world and does not appear to have any new creatures to add to the Pokedex.

The Lental region itself is an archipelago with various ecosystems such as beaches, jungles, and deserts. An archipelago is a word used to describe a small group of islands.

📸 #GOsnapshot-themed research

🌴 Encounters with Pokémon found in the Lental region

🧢 New avatar items

✨ S H I N Y S M E A R G L E



ICYMI: @PokemonGoApp is celebrating the release of #NewPokemonSnap with a special event! 🎉



Get the details ➡️ https://t.co/rmyQb4ytUi pic.twitter.com/8ssx85ZWgw — Pokémon (@Pokemon) April 15, 2021

Each different ecosystem will showcase a variety of creatures for the player to snap some photos of. There are various rumors in the Pokemon universe about what exactly can be found in Lental.

More than 200 different Pokemon species are said to inhabit the Lental region. More will certainly be discovered, but as of right now, here is a list of all creatures found there:

Bulbasaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Blastoise

Caterpie

Metapod

Pidgeot

Fearow

Pikachu

Alolan Raichu

Machamp

Tentacruel

Dodrio

Onix

Exeggutor

Kangaskhan

Pinsir

Magikarp

Lapras

Eevee

Vaporeon

Meganium

Hoothoot

Ariados

Chinchou

Pichu

Bellossom

Sudowoodo

Aipom

Wooper

Quagsire

Murkrow

Heracross

Octillery

Corsola

Teddiursa

Mantine

Tyranitar

Celebi

Torchic

Wurmple

Beautifly

Shiftry

Taillow

Wingull

Pelipper

Shroomish

Slaking

Sharpedo

Wailord

Trapinch

Flygon

Zangoose

Seviper

Cradily

Luvdisc

Torterra

Bidoof

Starly

Drifblim

Hippowdon

Skorupi

Finneon

Lumineon

Tangrowth

Yanmega

Stoutland

Liepard

Unfezant

Tympole

Ducklett

Swanna

Deerling

Sawsbuck

Emolga

Frillish

Alomomola

Stunfisk

Bouffalant

Braviary

Mandibuzz

Vivillon

Florges

Pancham

Espurr

Inkay

Heliolisk

Dedenne

Trevenant

Primarina

Pikipek

Toucannon

Crabrawler

Lycanroc (Dusk Form)

Morelull

Bounsweet

Mareanie

Comfey

Sandygast

Pyukumuku

Minior

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

Your eyes don’t deceive you, Trainers. Pokémon and vegetation in Lental have sometimes been seen to glow!



This is known as the Illumina phenomenon and is unique to this region. You’ll work with Professor Mirror to research this strange occurrence.https://t.co/fICWeZ1IQi pic.twitter.com/OS0Js3R9Zw — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 14, 2021

Lental is also home to the Illumina phenomenon. This phenomenon is a mysterious circumstance that causes Pokemon and vegetation to glow. One of the in-game goals for New Pokemon Snap is to study this mystery.