New Pokemon Snap is introducing a new region never seen before in games, anime, or elsewhere.
This new region is known as the Lental region. This is where New Pokemon Snap takes place. Players will be tasked with creating a Photo Dex in this region, taking pictures of the various Pokemon.
There is still a lot to learn about the Lental region. That will more than likely take place after the release of New Pokemon Snap on April 30, 2021. Until then, fans only know the details given thus far.
What is the Lental region in Pokemon?
According to details about New Pokemon Snap, the Lental region is relatively untouched. It hosts wild Pokemon from all across the world and does not appear to have any new creatures to add to the Pokedex.
The Lental region itself is an archipelago with various ecosystems such as beaches, jungles, and deserts. An archipelago is a word used to describe a small group of islands.
Each different ecosystem will showcase a variety of creatures for the player to snap some photos of. There are various rumors in the Pokemon universe about what exactly can be found in Lental.
More than 200 different Pokemon species are said to inhabit the Lental region. More will certainly be discovered, but as of right now, here is a list of all creatures found there:
- Bulbasaur
- Venusaur
- Squirtle
- Blastoise
- Caterpie
- Metapod
- Pidgeot
- Fearow
- Pikachu
- Alolan Raichu
- Machamp
- Tentacruel
- Dodrio
- Onix
- Exeggutor
- Kangaskhan
- Pinsir
- Magikarp
- Lapras
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Meganium
- Hoothoot
- Ariados
- Chinchou
- Pichu
- Bellossom
- Sudowoodo
- Aipom
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Murkrow
- Heracross
- Octillery
- Corsola
- Teddiursa
- Mantine
- Tyranitar
- Celebi
- Torchic
- Wurmple
- Beautifly
- Shiftry
- Taillow
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Shroomish
- Slaking
- Sharpedo
- Wailord
- Trapinch
- Flygon
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Cradily
- Luvdisc
- Torterra
- Bidoof
- Starly
- Drifblim
- Hippowdon
- Skorupi
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Tangrowth
- Yanmega
- Stoutland
- Liepard
- Unfezant
- Tympole
- Ducklett
- Swanna
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Emolga
- Frillish
- Alomomola
- Stunfisk
- Bouffalant
- Braviary
- Mandibuzz
- Vivillon
- Florges
- Pancham
- Espurr
- Inkay
- Heliolisk
- Dedenne
- Trevenant
- Primarina
- Pikipek
- Toucannon
- Crabrawler
- Lycanroc (Dusk Form)
- Morelull
- Bounsweet
- Mareanie
- Comfey
- Sandygast
- Pyukumuku
- Minior
- Grookey
- Scorbunny
- Sobble
Lental is also home to the Illumina phenomenon. This phenomenon is a mysterious circumstance that causes Pokemon and vegetation to glow. One of the in-game goals for New Pokemon Snap is to study this mystery.