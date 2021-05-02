The New Pokemon Snap game has finally arrived, and while fans of the franchise are super excited about it, they're wondering how to get the best scores on the photos they take in the Lental Region.

New Pokemon Snap will feature a host of new functions that its original version on the Nintendo 64 did not. While almost everyone knows that the point of the game is to take pictures of wild Pokemon they encounter, it's not as clear how to get the highest score when these photos are judged.

Here's how to take photos that earn the highest scores in New Pokemon Snap.

How to take the highest scoring photos in New Pokemon Snap

New Pokemon Snap is full of wild Pocket Monsters just waiting to have their picture taken. Of course, some photos are bound to turn out better than others, but there are several ways a player can ensure they score high when the pictures are judged.

Essentially, the score a photo receives from Professor Mirror is determined by a few main points, including:

Size

Direction

Pose

Placement

Background

Additional Pokemon

While the pose a Pokemon decides to take on is pretty much solely determined by the Pocket Monster itself, the other categories can be improved upon by a player.

When it comes to placement, photographers simply need to try their best to get the Pokemon centered. The background/additional Pokemon sort of go hand-in-hand, as a player will want an interesting backdrop that incorporates other mons in addition to the main subject.

The direction is regarding the way the Pocket Monster is facing in the photo. Ideally, one wants a Pokemon to be facing the camera head on. Size is a bit trickier, but primarily comes down to the zoom skills of a player in New Pokemon Snap.

Sometimes it may seem like the best photos a player takes in New Pokemon Snap won't be scored as highly as they should. That's simply because at the end of the day, it's a computer algorithm that is judging the shots rather than a real person.

New Pokemon Snap is all about having fun and getting creative with the pictures a player takes. So even if a photo doesn't score too well, players that think highly of them can still share their work with the rest of the world via a feature in the game.

