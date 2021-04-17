Features in New Pokemon Snap that were not in the original game

New Pokemon Snap will finally be released on April 30, 2021, giving players a sequel to the beloved Nintendo 64 game.

It has been over two decades since the first Pokemon Snap game was available for players to enjoy. The premise was absolutely ground-breaking, and it was a brand new experience that so many players fell in love with.

A new generation will now get to enjoy the Pokemon Snap experience. This time around, however, there are new creatures to photograph, new locations to explore, and new features to take advantage of.

What are the New Pokemon Snap features that weren’t present in the original game?

#1 Star System

The old point system will be replaced by a star system in New Pokemon Snap (Image via Bandai Namco)

New Pokemon Snap gets rid of the old point system and replaces it with a star system. This system awards stars to photographs based on rarity.

Photos with different Pokemon actions will be given a specific number of stars. For example, photos that feature a Pokemon walking will earn 1 star, while more action-packed photos will earn 4 stars.

#2 Night

There was no night-time mode available in the original game (Image via Bandai Namco)

While the original game did have some dark areas, there was no specific night-time mode available.

This mode will be available in New Pokemon Snap. During the night-time phase, nocturnal Pokemon will appear in certain locations, and the newly discovered Illumina phenomenon will be front and center with Illumina Orbs.

#3 Switch Gyroscope

The Nintendo Switch uses a gyroscope function (Image via Nintendo)

A lot of devices, including the Nintendo Switch, use a gyroscope function. When the device is moved, the in-game camera will also move.

When playing in handheld mode, New Pokemon Snap will allow this functionality. Players can aim the Switch at different areas of their room, and the camera will move with it.

#4 Re-Snap

Re-Snap is an incredibly useful tool for players to use in their photos in New Pokemon Snap (Image via Bandai Namco)

Re-Snap is a brand new feature for New Pokemon Snap.

This feature allows players to revisit the photos they have taken. They can edit various aspects of these photos, such as filters, brightness, blur, focus size and focal point. These photos can then be uploaded for new online functionality friends to see.