3 features that urgently need added to New Pokemon Snap

New Pokemon Snap has finally arrived and fans of the franchise are absolutely thrilled. Despite the excitement, the new spin-off game is in urgent need of some additional features.

The New Pokemon Snap does have massive upgrades from its original version played on the Nintendo 64. That's not to say the newly released photography game is perfect, however.

The following are three features that should promptly be added to New Pokemon Snap.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

3 upgrades that New Pokemon Snap desperately needs

#3 - More Pokemon

Obviously, one of the most pressing upgrades for New Pokemon Snap is for the game to incorporate more Pocket Monsters for players to photograph. While the game reverberates a laid-back play style, that won't stop many fans from flying through the storyline as quickly as they can.

In comes the dire need for more Pokemon to be added to the wild Lental region. Adding more mons will allow players to continue having fun on the new game for hours.

#2 - Customizable Outfits and Equipment

A player's avatar in New Pokemon Snap (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of right now, players of New Pokemon Snap are forced to pick from a total of eight predesigned avatars, all of which are pretty much wearing the same outfit and are equipped with the same color equipment.

The game would do well to add some more customization features for the user.

#1 - New Interaction Items

Two Pokemon alongside some fluffruit (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Okay, so a player can chuck some fruit and play a little music for the Pocket Monsters they see in New Pokemon Snap. What if a mon isn't hungry, or isn't a fan of music?

The game needs to implement some new items that players can use to interact with Pokemon and get them into new poses. New interactive items could coincide with a Pokemon's assigned type. There could be countless items added that would make sense for all the different types of Pocket Monsters; and the amount of new potential poses they could take on would be astounding.

For example, a player could toss a metal spoon to Psychic-types they see, before photgraphing the mon bending it with their powers. Fighting-types could be offered punching bags and work-out equipment. The addition of more interactive items to New Pokemon Snap would add hours of fun gameplay for fans.

