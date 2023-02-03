Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet's first subset revealed - Title, expected release date, and more

Courtesy of PokeBeach, Pokemon TCG’s first subset for Scarlet and Violet has finally been revealed. Although it will arrive soon in Japan, it will take some more time for gamers in the West, but several cards have already been revealed. This Pokemon subset, built around the legendary Miraidon, promises to have several interesting cards, both new and old.

The current release date for the West is presently unknown, but there's solid data suggesting that it could come a few months after the upcoming expansion for Pokemon TCG in Japan. Here’s what is currently known about the first major expansion in the Scarlet and Violet series in the card game.

Pokemon TCG’s first subset of 2023 for Scarlet and Violet has been revealed

In Japan, the next Pokemon TCG title is confirmed to be Triplet Beat, but it's presently unknown what it will be called anywhere else in the world. Fortunately, Japanese gamers won’t have to wait long for it. The expansion will officially arrive on March 10, 2023, with the total number of cards that are available in this set currently unclear.

However, it’s likely that the expansion will come to the West in June 2023. This means the schedule of when other gamers will receive Pokemon TCG expansions has slightly shifted. Considering the initial Pokemon Scarlet and Violet expansion comes to the card game in March 2023, having a June release for its first expansion makes sense.

There have been a few sneak peeks popping up online about some of the cards that will be made available with this expansion, including some gorgeous art rares from the Pokemon TCG Triplet Beat expansion.

The above tweet features the Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly starter cards, which have the following features and abilities:

Sprigatito (Grass-type, 60 HP)

Pokemon Type: Basic

Basic First Ability: Gather Sunshine (G): Search your deck for up to 2 basic Energy cards, reveal them, and put them into your hand. Then, shuffle your deck.

Fire (x2) Resistance: None

None Retreat: 1

Fuecoco (Fire-type, 90 HP)

Pokemon Type: Basic

Basic First Ability: Spacing Out (C): Flip a coin. If heads, heal 30 damage from this Pokemon

Water (x2) Resistance: None

None Retreat: 3

Quaxly (Water-type, 60 HP)

Pokemon Type: Basic

Basic First Ability: Gel Up (W, C): 20 damage. If your opponent’s Active Pokemon tries to attack during your opponent’s next turn, your opponent flips a coin. If tails, that attack fails.

Lightning (x2) Resistance: None

None Retreat: 1

Toine Lay @ToineLay Skeledirge ex, from Triplet Beat!

R - Song of Vitality 50

Heal 30 damage from each of your Pokémon.

RR - Burning Voice 270-

This attack does 10 less damage for each damage counter on this Pokémon. Skeledirge ex, from Triplet Beat!R - Song of Vitality 50Heal 30 damage from each of your Pokémon.RR - Burning Voice 270-This attack does 10 less damage for each damage counter on this Pokémon. https://t.co/T9BzJxoWuY

As of writing this article, quite a few cards have been revealed for Pokemon TCG Triplet Beat, but it's still unknown how many cards the set will have in total. Fans of the card game will receive the expansion on March 10, 2023, in Japan, and fans in America will probably have to wait until June 30, 2023.

