Pokemon TCG: Why the return of the EX cards is exciting for fans

Pokemon TCG’s Scarlet and Violet era is about to begin, so the first expansion's importance is paramount for success. There is no better way to bring back a card type fans haven’t seen in years. It was recently confirmed that the first expansion for the current generation would feature EX cards again.

While Scarlet and Violet were released in Japan on January 20, the rest of the world will have to wait until March 31, 2023. Known as Pokemon Scarlet EX and Violet EX in Japan, the expansion focuses on the current generation's two legendaries - Koraidon and Miraidon.

Pokemon TCG is rebooting powerful EX cards

Many know that EX cards debuted in the Ruby and Sapphire phase of Pokemon TCG in 2003. A popular mechanic, it offered stronger versions of traditional Pokemon, but they came at a cost. If these particular cards were knocked out, the opponent would get two Prize Cards instead of just one.

It would ultimately influence other alternate forms of cards, such as STAR/V-STAR in the more modern-day iteration of Pokemon TCG. The EX cards would have more HP and hit harder, but that rule made them more balanced. You have to be careful when you use these particular cards.

Occasionally, card types phase out. The last time fans saw a Pokemon EX card in the TCG was for the fifth generation - X and Y. The last main set to feature EX cards was Pokemon TCG: Generations. A few in the Celebrations Classic Collection featured XY Promos, but the last main set was Generations.

According to a press release for the Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet expansion, one of the set's big themes is “comebacks.” Instead of matches going one way and staying there, a card design theme will be built around comebacks.

One of the great things about the EX cards is that you don’t have to put a basic version in play first unless you’re going to evolve it. Any EX card in Pokemon TCG with multiple forms will all be in the EX version.

Dan's Nintendo Feed @TheNintendoFeed This is a first look of the upcoming #PokemonTCG Scarlet & Violet expansion. These are the cards for Koraidon and Miraidon—the main legendary Pokémon of the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet titles. In the Generation 9 set of cards, EX cards are returning to the card game! This is a first look of the upcoming #PokemonTCG Scarlet & Violet expansion. These are the cards for Koraidon and Miraidon—the main legendary Pokémon of the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet titles. In the Generation 9 set of cards, EX cards are returning to the card game! https://t.co/WAKXs56nTb

There will also be alternate versions with a gorgeous Terastallization style to the card design. The EX cards are exciting to see back in Pokemon TCG. This will open up a ton of new possibilities and strategies for gamers as they get ready to play in the Ninth Generation of the classic card game.

It’s been several years since fans have gotten their hands on new EX cards for the Pokemon card game, so to know that they will be making a huge comeback as a part of the Paldea region that’s quite exciting. Technically, there were reprints of EX cards in the Pokemon: Celebrations expansion, but those were reprints of classic cards.

Quite a few Pokemon are confirmed to be receiving EX versions in the Scarlet and Violet expansion later this year. Notable Pokemon include Lucario EX, Ampharos EX, Mimikyu EX, and Iron Treads EX. Sadly, fans will still have to wait a few months for this expansion to launch. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on March 31, 2023, with over 198 cards to collect.

