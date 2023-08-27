How to get Meteorite in Pokemon GO to Mega Evolve Rayquaza?

There are a lot of things to be excited about when it comes to Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global. New shiny Pokemon, unlimited Remote Raids, event bonuses, and so on are all fascinating aspects of the event, but none of them come close to the release of Mega Rayquaza. The ultimate boss of the Pokemon Alpha Ruby and Omega Sapphire is finally making its way into Niantic's mobile game for players around the world.

Mega Rayquaza raids will be available to the global playerbase on August 27, 2023, from 11 am to 6 pm local time. During the catch phase after the raid, however, you will only be able to capture regular form Rayquaza. Like other Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO, you need to Mega Evolve Rayquaza after you catch it.

The process of doing it is slightly different and requires a special item called a Meteorite. This guide will tell you how you can get this to Mega Evolve Rayquaza.

Ways to acquire Meteorite in Pokemon GO

There are currently three ways for players to get their hands on the newly discovered item, Meteorite, in Niantic's AR-based game. They are as follows:

"Sky High" Free Special Research story: Completing Step 1 of this event-exclusive Special Research will give you one Meteorite as a reward. The tasks involved require you to spin three PokeStops, catch three Pokemon, and complete two Field Research tasks. "Super Sky High" Paid Special Research story: Completing Step 1 of this Special Research for ticket-holders will give an additional Meteorite. The tasks in this step involve walking 1km, completing two Field Research tasks, and visiting ten PokeStops or Gyms. Drops from Mega Rayquaza raids: This is an extremely rare occurrence with only 1-in-50 odds, but if you are that lucky, you may get a free Meteorite from the raid itself.

How to use Meteorite to Mega Evolve Rayquaza in Pokemon GO

Once you have collected a Meteorite, you can use it to teach Rayquaza its signature attack, Dragon Ascent. It is a Flying-type Charged Attack with 140 base power in Pokemon GO PvE encounters and 150 base power in PvP encounters.

Rayquaza that knows Dragon Ascent is eligible to Mega Evolve. You need 400 Rayquaza Mega Energy to evolve the Pocket Monster, which can be collected by participating in Mega Rayquaza raids. They can also be found as rewards in the paid Special Research during GO Fest Global 2023.

Is Mega Evolving Rayquaza in Pokemon GO worth it?

Considering Mega Rayquaza is by far the strongest Raid attacker in the game, it is definitely worth going through the pain of Mega Evolving it. It has an extremely high Attack stat of 377, which deals heavy damage in raids.

Moreover, like the other members of the weather trio, Mega Rayquaza gives damage as well as Candy bonus for three elemental types instead of two. When Rayquaza is Mega Evolved, you get bonuses for catching Dragon, Flying, and Psychic-type Pocket Monsters.