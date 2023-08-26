The Global iteration of the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 is in full swing, with trainers around the world getting to enjoy its offerings over the weekend. A plethora of Shiny Pokemon make their debuts in-game at the occasion, along with Primal Raids running wild. Diancie and Mega Diancie are also available as part of premium ticket features. To encounter the former, ticket-holding trainers will have to participate in the Fascinating Facets Special Research questline.

Diancie is a Generation VI pocket monster that sports a Rock and Fairy-type combination. While it doesn't have much use in the game's PvP section, players will surely want to get their hands on the unique Jewel Pokemon.

How to complete Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global Fascinating Facets Special Research: All tasks and rewards

The tasks and rewards for the aforementioned questline are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Pokemon GO: Fascinating Facets - Step 1 of 6

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - 2x Incense

Use an Incense - 23x Poke Ball

Catch 10 Pokemon - 3x Nanab Berry

Rewards: 3x Razz Berry, 2x Lure Module, 3x Pinap Berry

Pokemon GO: Fascinating Facets - Step 2 of 6

Complete 3 Field Research Tasks - Joltik encounter

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 2x Egg Incubator

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon - Oranguru encounter

Rewards: 2023 XP, 2x Poffin, 2023x Stardust

Pokemon GO: Fascinating Facets - Step 3 of 6

Hatch 2 Eggs - 2x Lucky Egg

Spin 5 Poke Stops or Gyms - West Sea Shellos encounter

Earn a Candy exploring with your buddy - East Sea Shellos encounter

Rewards: 2023 XP, 2x Poffin, 2023x Stardust

Pokemon GO: Fascinating Facets - Step 4 of 6

Catch 10 Pokemon - 2x Star Piece

Earn 7190x Stardust - 1x Silver Pinap Berry

Evolve 3 Pokemon - Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Rewards: 2023 XP, Diancie encounter (or 25x Diancie Candy if you have already gotten Diancie in an in-person GO Fest event), 2023x Stardust

Pokemon GO: Fascinating Facets - Step 5 of 6

Earn 7190 XP - 3x Rare Candy

Power up 10 Fairy-type Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy

Power up 10 Rock-type Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy

Rewards: 2023 XP, Diancie T-Shirt (or 25x Diancie Candy if you have already gotten Diancie T-Shirt in an in-person GO Fest event), 300x Diancie Mega Energy

Pokemon GO: Fascinating Facets - Step 6 of 6

Claim Reward - 2023 XP

Claim Reward - 2023x Stardust

Claim Reward - 2023 XP

Rewards: Treasure Hunt Pose (or 25x Diancie Candy if you have already gotten Treasure Hunt Pose in an in-person GO Fest event), 25x Diancie Sticker, 100x Diancie Mega Energy

GO Fest 2023 Global edition is scheduled to run on Saturday, August 26, 2023, and Sunday, August 27, 2023, from 10 am local time to 6 pm local time each day. Our event guide covers all the offerings trainers need to know about as they dive into the proceedings.

As we near the end of the current season, players are excited to find what lies ahead in the upcoming months. The latest datamine revealed a bunch of new information regarding Gen IX starters' debut and plenty more.