Pokemon GO August 21-27: Noxious Swamp, GO Fest 2023 Global, and more

As we come to the business end of August 2023, Pokemon GO trainers around the world will finally get to enjoy the offerings of GO Fest 2023. The Global iteration of this year's event is slated to take place later this week, bringing along a variety of delightful in-game encounters and mechanics. Apart from that, players can also enjoy the Noxious Swamp event currently, featuring the debut of Shiny Skrelp.

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 was also held in three physical locations earlier this month, namely London, Oklahoma, and New York City.

So what is in store for trainers this week?

GO Fest 2023 Global, Noxious Swamp, and more await Pokemon GO trainers this week

Noxious Swamp

The event began on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10 am local time and will run until Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon from GO Fest 2023 New York City have been spawning with an increased frequency for trainers to catch.

As mentioned above, Shiny Skrelp also made its long-awaited debut. Learn more about the event with our Noxious Swamp guide.

GO Fest 2023 Global

The event will take place from Friday, August 26, 2023, to Saturday, August 27, 2023, and it will run from 10 am local time to 6 pm local time. The occasion will see the global debuts of Diance, Shiny Goomy, Oranguru, Joltik, East Sea Shellos, and West Sea Shellos in the popular AR title.

August 2023 monthly bonuses

Increased reward for a seven-day Pokemon catch streak (20,000 XP and 10,000 Stardust)

Increased reward for a seven-day PokeStop spin streak (20,000 XP)

Spotlight & Raid Hours

This week's Spotlight Hour will take place on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, and will run from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. The featured Pocket Monster for the event is Venonat, which will spawn with an increased frequency during the hour. The event bonus is 2x Catch Candy.

The upcoming Raid Hour will see Primal Kyogre appearing on Wednesday, August 23, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time and Primal Groudon on Thursday, August 24, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time appearing frequently in 5-star Raids.

GO Battle League

Pokemon GO trainers will get to participate in the following GO Battle League cups this week:

August 18 to August 25

Master League [3x Stardust win rewards]

Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition [3x Stardust win rewards]

August 25 to September 2

Master League [3x Stardust win rewards]

Catch Cup: Hidden Gems Edition [3x Stardust win rewards]

5-star and Mega Raid bosses

This week's Raid bosses for 5-star and Mega Raids in Pokemon GO are as follows:

August 16 to 23 || August 27 to September 1

Xerneas and Yveltal as 5-star Raid bosses

Mega Salamence as Mega Raid boss

August 23 to August 26

Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon as Primal Raid bosses

August 27

Mega Rayquaza as Mega Raid boss debut

Interested readers can check out our August 2023 content roadmap to learn more about what lies ahead this month.