Pokemon GO Battle League Hidden Gems: Schedule, rewards, moves, and more

The Pokemon GO Battle League schedule for the upcoming Season 11 Hidden Gems has finally been revealed, and trainers around the world can prepare for the same accordingly. It provides players with a clear idea of which cup will be available during any particular period, allowing them to keep their eligible Pocket Monsters ready for the duration.

Niantic recently announced Season 11 Hidden Gems after a couple of teaser trailers and posts regarding the same. The first event is set to be Searching for Gold Research Day, followed by the Water Week: Beach Festival occasion. The new season officially begins on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue for three months.

Everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO Battle League in Season 11 Hidden Gems

The beginning of the new season will be marked by End-of-Season rewards being available on the battle screen and the player's Pokemon GO Battle League rank being reset. The rank-up requirements will be the same as the last season.

According to the official announcement, the below-mentioned leagues will commence and conclude at 1 pm PDT for the dates stated in Pokemon GO. The schedule is as follows:

Great League & Summer Cup: Great League Edition - June 2 to June 9

Great League & Summer Cup: Ultra League Edition - June 9 to June 16

Ultra League & Element Cup: Little Edition - June 16 to June 23

Ultra League & Single-type Cup: Great League Edition - June 23 to June 30

Master League Premier (3x win Stardust) & Single-type Cup: Great League Edition (3x win Stardust) - June 30 to July 7

Master League (3x win Stardust) & Retro Cup: Great League Edition (3x win Stardust) - July 7 to July 14

Great League & Great League Remix - July 14 to July 21

Great League & Fossil Cup: Great League Edition - July 21 to July 28

Ultra League & Fossil Cup: Great League Edition - July 28 to August 4

Ultra League & Jungle Cup: Little Edition - August 4 to August 11

Great League (3x win Stardust), Ultra League (3x win Stardust) & Master League (3x win Stardust) - August 11 to August 18

Master League (3x win Stardust) & Fastansy Cup: Ultra League Edition (3x win Stardust) - August 18 to August 25

Master League (3x win Stardust) & Catch Cup: Hidden Gems Edition (3x win Stardust) - August 25 to September 2

The following events have also been announced for Pokemon GO players:

Pokemon GO Battle Weekend: Clay (Starts on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 12 am local time and ends on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 11.59 pm local time)

The Master League Premiere and Single-type Cup: Great League Edition will be available during this event in Pokemon GO. Both these leagues will feature 3x win Stardust. The event bonuses are -

4× Stardust from win rewards. (This does not include the end-of-set rewards and will not stack with the 3× Stardust bonus from Master League rotation weeks.)

The maximum number of sets you can play per day will be increased from five to 20—for a total of 100 battles—from 12 am to 11.59 pm local time.

Free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. Rewards include the Clay-Style Hat.

Paid battle-themed Timed Research* awarding Stardust will be available for US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). IMPORTANT: Please note that Timed Research expires. To receive the rewards, the tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and the rewards claimed before Sunday, July 2, 2023, 11.59 pm local time.

Pokemon GO World Championships event (Starts on Friday, August 11, 2023, and ends on Tuesday, August 15, 2023)

Niantic stated that more information would be released regarding the same later on. The active leagues in Pokemon GO will include Great League, Ultra League (3x win Stardust), and Master League (3x win Stardust).

What are the Pokemon GO Battle League rewards for Season 11 Hidden Gems?

Guaranteed rank-up encounters in Pokemon GO

Rank 1 - Excadrill

Rank 6 - Skwovet

Rank 2000 (Ace) - Axew [shiny encounter available]

Rank 2500 (Veteran Rank) - Gible [shiny encounter available]

Rank 2750 (Expert Rank) - Goomy

Rank 3000 (Legend Rank) - Pikachu Libre [shiny encounter available]

Standard encounters in Pokemon GO

Rank 1+ - Marill [shiny encounter available], Gligar [shiny encounter available], Wingull [shiny encounter available], Nosepass [shiny encounter available], Meditite [shiny encounter available]

Rank 6+ - Spheal [shiny encounter available], Frillish [shiny encounter available]

Rank 11+ - Onix [shiny encounter available], Lickitung [shiny encounter available], Wobbuffet [shiny encounter available], Phantump [shiny encounter available], Mareanie [shiny encounter available]

Rank 16+ - Scraggy [shiny encounter available], Wooloo [shiny encounter available], Falinks [shiny encounter available]

Rank 20+ - Five-star Raid Bosses (Appearing at that moment)

Rank 2000+ - Axew [shiny encounter available]

Rank 2500+ - Gible [shiny encounter available]

Rank 2750+ - Goomy

Avatar items and other rewards in Pokemon GO

The avatar items are based on Clay, Pokemon Black, and White's Driftveil Gym leader. The rewards are as follows:

Ace Rank - Clay-Style Hat and Clay-Style Shoes

Veteran Rank - Clay-Style Pants

Expert Rank - Clay-Style Shirt

Legend Rank - Clay-Style Pose

Rank 19 - Elite Charged TM

End-of-Season - Elite Fast TM

What are the Attack Changes and the Attack availability updates for Pokemon GO with Season 11 Hidden Gems?

Pokemon GO Attack Changes

Icicle Spear

Trainer Battles: 60 power → 65 power

Poison Fang

Trainer Battles: 40 power → 45 power

Rollout

Trainer Battles: 4 power → 5 power

Mud Bomb

Trainer Battles: 55 power → 60 power

Seed Bomb

Trainer Battles: 55 power → 60 power

* Energy cost increased

Pokemon GO Attack availability updates

Alolan Sandslash

Alolan Sandslash will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Drill Run.

Clefable

Clefable will now be able to learn the Fast Attack Fairy Wind.

Wigglytuff

Wigglytuff will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Disarming Voice.

Golduck

Golduck will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Liquidation.

Dewgong

Dewgong will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Drill Run.

Dewgong will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Liquidation.

Cloyster

Cloyster will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Liquidation.

Vaporeon

Vaporeon will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Liquidation.

Togetic

Togetic will now be able to learn the Fast Attack Fairy Wind.

Quagsire

Quagsire will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Mud Bomb.

Tyranitar

Tyranitar will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Brutal Swing.

Cradily

Cradily will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Rock Slide.

Armaldo

Armaldo will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Liquidation.

Floatzel

Floatzel will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Liquidation.

Drifblim

Drifblim will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Mystical Fire.

Snover

Snover will now be able to learn the Fast Attack Leafage.

Abomasnow

Abomasnow will now be able to learn the Fast Attack Leafage.

Probopass

Probopass will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Zap Cannon.

Heatran

Heatran will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Earth Power.

Samurott

Samurott will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Liquidation.

Whimsicott

Whimsicott will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Seed Bomb.

Carracosta

Carracosta will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Liquidation.

Emolga

Emolga will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Acrobatics.

Eelektross

Eelektross will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Liquidation.

Litwick

Litwick will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Mystical Fire.

Beartic

Beartic will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Liquidation.

Rowlet

Rowlet will now be able to learn the Fast Attack Leafage.

Dartrix

Dartrix will now be able to learn the Fast Attack Leafage.

Decidueye

Decidueye will now be able to learn the Fast Attack Leafage.

Primarina

Primarina will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Disarming Voice.

Fomantis

Fomantis will now be able to learn the Fast Attack Leafage.

Lurantis

Lurantis will now be able to learn the Fast Attack Leafage.

Golisopod

Golisopod will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Liquidation.

Ursaluna

Ursaluna will now be able to learn the Charged Attack Ice Punch.

