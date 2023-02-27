Pokemon World Championships 2023: Schedule, qualification requirements, direct Day 2 invitations, and more

The Pokemon World Championship will be held in Yokohama, Japan, from August 11-13, 2023, according to the Pokemon Presents livestream. It is the franchise's highest level of competitive gaming and features the best players from across the globe. Players will compete for prizes worth over half a million dollars, the title of World Champion, and direct invitations to the 2024 Worlds event.

This article will explain the qualification requirements for Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG), Video Game Championship (VGC), UNITE, and GO players.

Everything you need to know about the Pokemon World Championship 2023

Schedule and format

The World Championship will be held over three days, from August 11-13. The closed qualifiers will be held on Day 1, and players will compete for the coveted Day 2 spots. Day 2 will mark the beginning of the playoffs, which will ultimately culminate in the final rounds of the championship on Day 3.

Qualification requirements

The four Pokemon game formats that will be played at the World Championships in Yokohama have different qualification requirements.

TCG

TCG players will qualify for the Worlds based on the championship points they have collected over the course of the Championship Series season. The number of points needed to qualify will differ based on the age division and the geographical zone the player belongs to.

Based on region and age level, here are the championship points required for TCG World Championship 2023:

Rating Zone Junior Senior Masters US and Canada 200 250 350 Europe 200 200 250 Latin America 200 200 200 Oceania 200 200 200 Middle East & South Africa 130 130 200

VGC

VGC follows a similar format to TCG. Here are the championship points required based on region and age level for VGC World Championship 2023:

Rating Zone Junior Senior Masters US and Canada 130 130 300 Europe 100 130 250 Latin America 100 130 200 Oceania 100 130 200 Middle East & South Africa 100 130 200

Pokemon GO and UNITE

As for Pokemon GO, there will be qualifier events, where players who come out on top will be given automatic invites.

The eligibility requirements for the UNITE World Championships will be announced later.

Direct Day 2 invitations for Pokemon TCG and VGC World Championships 2023

The best players from each region will get automatic invitations to the playoffs stage of the Worlds, which will be held on Day 2. Some will even receive a travel allowance to make attending the event in Japan easier.

TCG

The following players will receive a direct invitation for the second day of TCG Worlds:

US and Canada rating zone: Top 16 players

Europe rating zone: Top 22 players

Latin America rating zone: Top 12 players

Oceania rating zone: Top 4 players

Middle East & South Africa rating zone: Top 2 players

Based on the criteria determined by regional play systems, players from Japan, South Korea, and APAC will be awarded invitations for the event's first two days.

Moreover, players from Russia and South Africa are not eligible for direct Day 2 invitations and Travel Awards, respectively.

Unless they make the cut for Day 2 invitations based on championship points in the current season, players who earned invitations to the 2023 Worlds based on their performance in the 2022 Worlds will have to play in the qualifying round on Friday, August 11, 2023.

VGC

The following players will receive a direct invitation for the second day of the VGC Worlds:

US and Canada rating zone: Top 8 players

Europe rating zone: Top 16 players

Latin America rating zone: Top 8 players

Oceania rating zone: Top 4 players

Additionally, players in Japan, South Korea, and APAC will be awarded invitations for Days 1 and 2 as per rules determined by regional organization systems. Players from Russia, the Middle East, and South Africa are not eligible for direct Day 2 invitations to the VGC.

Players who have qualified for Pokemon VGC Worlds 2023 based on their performance in the 2022 Worlds will have to go through the qualifying rounds this year unless they meet the criteria mentioned above for a direct Day 2 invitation.

This is all we know about the Pokemon World Championships 2023 in Yokohama, Japan. More details will be shared as soon as they are available.

