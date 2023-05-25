Pokemon GO Battle League: Best Catch Cup Rising Heroes Edition team recommendations

Pokemon GO's Catch Cup PvP format has returned, this time for the Rising Heroes season. From May 24, 2023, to June 1, 2023, players can battle opponents in this specialty cup and collect triple Stardust rewards. However, there are stipulations to this format. Specifically, trainers can only use creatures with a CP of 1,500 or lower and non-mythical species caught during Rising Heroes.

These limitations may sound a bit harsh at first, but the permitted creatures in Pokemon GO's Catch Cup: Rising Heroes Edition are a fairly large list. With so many Pocket Monsters having been caught during the Rising Heroes season, there are plenty of team options that can be used.

So, what teams can help Pokemon GO players secure victory and climb the rankings of the latest Catch Cup?

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Recommended team configurations for Pokemon GO's Catch Cup: Rising Heroes edition

Swampert/Medicham/Galarian Stunfisk

This Pokemon GO team may be fairly standard when it comes to meta picks, but that doesn't mean it isn't effective.

As a lead, Swampert benefits highly from its excellent Water/Ground typing and hard-hitting moves like Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, and Earthquake. It can counter other meta picks in the Catch Cup: Rising Heroes Edition, particularly Galarian Stunfisk, Shadow Luxray, and Shadow Charizard.

Swampert also has great attack and stamina stats if players can keep it at 1,500 CP. It can apply great shield pressure to opponents and set up an early advantage.

In the event that Swampert is low on health or is in a bad elemental type matchup, Pokemon GO players can bring out Medicham. This Pocket Monster has a great Fighting/Psychic type combination and can perform well in many type matchups, thanks to moves like Counter, Psychic, and Ice Punch.

Medicham can perform particularly well against durable opponents in the format including Bastiodon and Galarian Stunfisk. This means it has great capabilities as a switch Pokemon against both leads and closers.

Once a foe in Pokemon GO's Catch Cup: Rising Heroes Edition is down to their last Pocket Monster or is out of shields, trainers can bring out Galarian Stunfisk. Thanks to its renowned durability and collection of Rock and Ground-type moves, this variant of Stunfisk can outlast many opponents in the format. It can also counter enemy closers like Bastiodon, Shadow Electivire, Altaria, Skarmory, and Froslass.

It may not deal the best damage, but taking out Galarian Stunfisk or forcing trainers to switch away from it is a tall task.

Scrafty/Shadow Walrein/Trevenant

This Pokemon GO team features a quality collection of elemental types to address many different type matchups. Scrafty, Walrein, and Trevenant offer a potent mix of Dark, Fighting, Water, Ice, Ghost, and Grass-type elements, broadening the scope of how many different opponents this team can face and counter.

Scrafty begins the team as a quality lead, thanks in no small part to its respectable defense stats and the ability to hammer away at opponents like Galarian Stunfisk, Bastiodon, and Trevenant with attacks like Counter, Power-Up Punch, and Foul Play.

Scrafty can't win a battle in this Pokemon GO format on its own, which is why players can tag in Shadow Walrein. Even with reduced durability due to the Shadow Pokemon debuff, Walrein has good durability and attacks like Icicle Spear, Powder Snow, and Earthquake that can deal with many of the darlings of the Catch Cup's current meta.

To close out battles with this team, trainers can rely on Trevenant. With quality HP and attack stats, Trevenant can deal good damage with moves like Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, and Seed Bomb while shrugging off incoming attacks. It is particularly proficient at countering enemies like Medicham, Galarian Stunfisk, and Swampert. If trainers have shields remaining, players should be set up nicely to defeat opponents and close out matches with a victory.

