Can Swampert be shiny in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

One of the many joys of Pokemon GO comes from all the different species players can encounter and collect. Similar to the main series, completing the Pokedex (the encyclopedia of every type of Pokemon) is often the main goal of every player who plays Niantic's mobile spinoff title.

However, some are not satisfied with just having the standard variety of a creature to fill a spot in the Pokedex. While players are always looking for Pokemon to add to their battle teams, some set their sights even higher and look to add rare shiny variants of their favorite namesake creatures to their collection.

One of the fan-favorite staples in Pokemon GO is none other than the Water-type starter from the Hoenn region, Swampert. As some may know, Swampert is an absolute menace in the mobile title's metagame so having one in your collection is always worth the effort of evolving a Mudkip.

Thankfully, following the Community Day event revolving around Swampert's pre-evolved form, Mudkip, fortunate trainers will be able to find Shiny Swampert as well as the shiny variants of its two pre-evolved forms. However, the likelihood of encountering such a Shiny Pokemon is rather low.

Tips for finding Shiny Swampert in Pokemon GO

Tim777LP @Tim777L 🤩. Super hyped for mega swampert one day🤗 #swampert #PokemonGO Shlundo Swampert maxed out to level 50🥰🤩. Super hyped for mega swampert one day🤗 #shundo Shlundo Swampert maxed out to level 50🥰🎉🤩. Super hyped for mega swampert one day🤗 #shundo #swampert #PokemonGO https://t.co/ypJL2DiJy5

If you're looking to get your hands on a Shiny Swampert, it may actually be a good idea to set your sights lower. Fully evolved Pokemon like Swampert, Charizard, or Raichu are incredibly rare in the wild. With this in mind, you will have better luck if you opt to look for a Mudkip instead. Though it may cost a large number of candies, it will eventually evolve into a Swampert.

Since Mudkip is a pure Water-type, it will have a better chance of spawning if you search for it during rainy weather conditions. Much like the main series, weather plays a huge role in determining what Pokemon can spawn in a given area. This mechanic is known as the "Weather Boost."

Utilizing special items in conjunction with one another is a great way to increase the general spawn rate of an area. This will theoretically decrease the time it takes for a Mudkip or any Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO to spawn. However, the method does not guarantee that a Shiny Mudkip or Swampert will spawn.

Incense is one of the most commonly used resources when players attempt a shiny hunt. Once used, this item attaches itself to your avatar to increase the general spawn rate around you for half an hour. This effect is amplified if you remain mobile throughout the item's duration.

Another item you should consider making a part of your shiny hunting routine in Pokemon GO is the Lure Module. Despite what some may think, the Rainy Lure Module does not increase the spawn rate of all Water-type Pokemon, so those looking for a member of the Mudkip family should opt to use the standard variant.

These items work by attaching themselves to Pokestops and Gyms to increase the general spawn rate around these areas. If you use both Lures and Incenses to increase the effectiveness of a shiny hunt in Pokemon GO, then you may just end up finding a Shiny Swampert, Mudkip, or Marshtomp.

Poll : 0 votes