Can Medicham be shiny in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

Medicham is the evolution of Meditite in Pokemon GO and is a Fighting/Psychic-type creature with quality applications in many battle formats. For this reason and many others, trainers regularly seek out Meditite and Medicham.

However, some Pokemon GO players may be hunting for Medicham for a different reason. Specifically, they may be searching for a shiny variant of the creature.

Does Medicham have a shiny form that can be obtained in the game? Fortunately, the answer is yes. Medicham can appear in its shiny form during any encounter, whether in the wild, as part of a research reward, or at the end of a raid.

If Pokemon GO players hope to find a shiny Medicham in March 2023, they may need some assistance from other players during the Festival of Colors event.

How to catch a shiny Medicham in Pokemon GO in March 2023

When the Festival of Colors event begins on March 8, 2023, trainers will gain the opportunity to potentially catch a shiny Medicham. However, this will be easier said than done, as players will have to battle Mega Medicham in Mega Raids.

The Festival of Colors ends on March 14, 2023, giving trainers plenty of time to battle the Fighting/Psychic-type creature as much as they can. However, encountering a shiny in Pokemon GO tends to be a matter of luck, so players will likely have to fight Mega Medicham multiple times for a shiny variant to appear at the raid's conclusion.

Naturally, trainers will need plenty of raid passes to take on Mega Medicham multiple times in Pokemon GO. However, they do have a six-day window to use their passes before Mega Medicham is removed from the raid rotation.

It's also important to head into the raid with a high-powered high-IV stat team that can deal high damage as quickly as possible. This also means using the right counters to deal super effective damage to Mega Medicham, which are Fairy, Flying, and Ghost-type moves and Pokemon.

While having the right counters is important, Pokemon GO trainers will also need some additional players to emerge victorious in this Mega Raid. If every player participating in the raid is following the same counter-strategy, Mega Medicham shouldn't be too tough of an opponent to overcome.

Once Mega Medicham falls, all that's left to do is collect its Mega Energy and enter the post-raid capture encounter. A standard Medicham should appear, but there will be a small chance of a shiny variant appearing instead. However, if a shiny doesn't pop up, trainers will have to raid Mega Medicham again to test their chances once more.

It's also worth noting that Medicham or Meditite may still appear in their shiny form in the wild or as research rewards. However, the two Pokemon aren't currently set to appear during Pokemon GO's Festival of Colors, meaning their appearance, even in their standard forms, will be less likely while the event is underway.

Having said that, patience is a virtue. Persistent trainers may be able to find a shiny Meditite/Medicham in later events, including Spotlight Hours or Community Days.

If all else fails, it may not be a bad idea to seek out a fellow player and see if they'd be willing to trade their shiny Medicham. However, trading shinies can be a lucrative ordeal, and players may have to give up some quality Pokemon to acquire the shiny they're after.

