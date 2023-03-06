Pokemon GO March 6-12 (2023): Festival of Colors, Elite Raids, and more

There's a lot to look forward to for Pokemon GO trainers this week in March 2023, with two major events set to regale those who engage in them. The Festival of Colors 2023 is scheduled to start later this week and will mark the debut of Bruxish and Mega Medicham. Players will also be treated to the return of Elite Raids, which will feature the first appearances of Regieleki and Regidrago.

The new season of Rising Heroes began earlier on March 1, 2023, and is set to run until June 1, 2023. The Pokemon GO community has been disappointed with what Season 10 has to offer, with plenty of people calling Niantic out for killing the excitement around the game by being greedy.

This article jots down all the activities that Pokemon GO trainers will be able to participate in this week.

Everything you need to prepare for in Pokemon GO this week

1) Festival of Colors 2023

The Festival of Colors is slated to begin on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8 pm local time. It will see the debut of the mega-evolved version of Medicham, along with the arrival of the Gnash Teeth Pokemon Bruxish.

Indian Pokemon GO trainers will feature a plethora of special bonuses on top of those for the normal event. They will also encounter "a colorful surprise around PokeStops" when they are in the vicinity. The event will also bring an exclusive Collection Challenge that can award trainers with 20000 XP and a Lure Module.

To learn more about what the Festival of Colors 2023 event will bring, readers should check out Sportskeeda's guide here.

2) Elite Raids

This week will feature the return of Elite Raids. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11 am, 2 pm, and 5 pm local time for trainers to jump in. Furthermore, it will feature the debuts of the Legendary Titans Regieleki and Regidrago.

The Raid Eggs for Elite Raids take 24 hours to hatch and can only be battled in person. The previous iteration of the event saw Hoopa Unbound take on the role of the Raid Boss.

3) Spotlight & Raid Hour

This week's upcoming Spotlight Hour event will take place on Tuesday, March 7 from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. Eevee will be in the limelight for the hour and will have an increased spawn rate in the wild. The event will bring a 2x Transfer Candy bonus for players to enjoy.

This week's Raid Hour event will take place on Wednesday, March 8, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. Ho-Oh will appear more frequently in Five-Star Raids during the hour.

4) GO Battle League

Pokemon GO trainers will get to enjoy the following GO Battle League schedule for the current week:

March 2 to March 9

Great League

Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition

March 9 to March 16

Great League

Color Cup: Great League Edition

5) Five-Star and Mega Raid schedule

The ongoing Five-Star Raid and Mega Raid schedule is as follows:

Tornadus [Incarnate Forme] (Five-Star Raid boss from March 1 to March 8)

Mega Charizard Y (Mega Raid boss from March 1 to March 8)

The upcoming Five-Star Raid and Mega Raid schedule is as follows:

Ho-Oh (Five-Star Raid boss from March 8 to March 21)

Mega Medicham (Mega Raid boss from March 8 to March 21)

With the arrival of Season 10 Rising Heroes, the Gen IX pocket monsters, Gimmighoul and Gholdengo, have finally made their debut in Pokemon GO. Trainers can get their hands on the former by connecting their GO accounts to Scarlet and Violet and sending a postcard.

