Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2023: Mega Medicham & Bruxish debuts, special India bonuses, and more

Niantic has finally revealed the full details for the Festival of Colors event that is scheduled to take place in Pokemon GO next week. The upcoming iteration of the celebration of color and the festivities surrounding it will see the debuts of Mega Medicham and Bruxish, along with special bonuses for trainers in India and plenty more.

Season 10 Rising Heroes finally began in Pokemon GO on Wednesday, March 1. The Catch Mastery event later this weekend is slated to be the first event of the new season, focusing on Fighting-type pocket monster spawns and Field Research tasks focusing on trainers' Poke Ball throwing accuracy.

This article jots down all the available information for the upcoming Festival of Colors 2023 event in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know about the Festival of Colors 2023 in Pokemon GO

The Festival of Colors 2023 event is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10 am local time and will run until Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8 pm local time, affording trainers around the world enough time to engage in the festivities and get everything they have to offer.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Two Pokémon will make their vibrant Pokémon GO debuts!



#PokemonGO's Festival of Colors returns for 2023! Two Pokémon will make their vibrant Pokémon GO debuts!

As mentioned above, the mega evolved variant of Medicham will make its first appearance in Pokemon GO in Mega Raids. Bruxish, the Gnash Teeth Pokemon, will also make its debut in the popular AR title for trainers to get their hands on.

In addition to other features of the Festival of Colors, the special bonuses that trainers in India will get to enjoy are as follows:

The below-mentioned pocket monsters will appear with an increased spawn rate:

Jigglypuff (shiny encounter will be available)

Hitmontop (shiny encounter will be available)

Emolga

Durant (shiny encounter will be available)

Dedenne (shiny encounter will be available)

Noibat (shiny encounter will be available)

Chimecho [rare encounter] (shiny encounter will be available)

Trainers will encounter the following pocket monsters when they complete Field Research tasks

Unown G

Unown O

Trainers in India will also enjoy 2x Catch XP for capturing pocket monsters. The official announcement for the event also advised trainers to keep an eye out for "a colorful surprise around PokeStops" as they get near them. The event bonuses for the Festival of Colors 2023 are as follows:

Lure Modules will last for three hours when activated by trainers during the event in Pokemon GO

AR snapshots during the event may land an encounter with a Shiny Smeargle

Friendship levels are set to increase at twice the usual rate in Pokemon GO during the event

The Festival of Colors 2023 will also feature a Collection Challenge. Upon completion, Pokemon GO trainers will earn 20000 XP and a Lure Module. The wild encounters for the event that will appear with an increased spawn rate are as follows:

Paras (shiny encounter will be available)

Krabby (shiny encounter will be available)

Koffing (shiny encounter will be available)

Natu (shiny encounter will be available)

Wobbuffet (shiny encounter will be available)

Shuckle (shiny encounter will be available)

Wingull (shiny encounter will be available)

Plant Cloak Burmy (shiny encounter will be available)

Sand Cloak Burmy (shiny encounter will be available)

Trash Cloak Burmy (shiny encounter will be available)

Stunky

Bruxish

Lickitung [rare encounter] (shiny encounter will be available)

Galarian Zigzagoon [rare encounter] (shiny encounter will be available)

The Raid schedule for the event is as follows:

One-Star Raids: Espurr (shiny encounter will be available), Rockruff (shiny encounter will be available), Mareanie, Bruxish

Espurr (shiny encounter will be available), Rockruff (shiny encounter will be available), Mareanie, Bruxish Three-Star Raids: Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor (shiny encounter will be available), Cryogonal, Druddigon (shiny encounter will be available)

Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor (shiny encounter will be available), Cryogonal, Druddigon (shiny encounter will be available) Five-Star Raids: Ho-Oh (shiny encounter will be available)

Ho-Oh (shiny encounter will be available) Mega-Star Raids: Mega Medicham (shiny encounter will be available)

Pokemon GO players will have access to event-themed Field Research tasks that will land them with the following possible wild encounters:

Alolan Grimer (shiny encounter will be available)

Castform (shiny encounter will be available)

Sunny Form Castform (shiny encounter will be available)

Rainy Form Castform (shiny encounter will be available)

Snowy Form Castform (shiny encounter will be available)

Plant Cloak Burmy (shiny encounter will be available)

Sand Cloak Burmy (shiny encounter will be available)

Trash Cloak Burmy (shiny encounter will be available)

Baile Style Oricorio

Pom-Pom Style Oricorio

Pa'u Style Oricorio

Sensu Style Oricorio

The Oricorio style will be dependent on the region where the pocket monster is caught. Pokemon GO trainers will also have access to the new avatar item Color Throw Pose in the in-game shop.

